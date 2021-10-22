Police Reassurance To Continue Through Labour Weekend

As we move into a long holiday weekend, New Zealand Police would like to thank those who are complying with the COVID-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions and reassure our communities that we will continue to be highly visible as we work to ensure everyone is safe and feels safe.

We acknowledge that Tāmaki Makaurau in particular has been in Alert Level 3 or 4 for a long period of time now and thank Aucklanders for their collective and continued efforts in complying with the rules.

Police will continue to be highly visible in the community and on the road over the holiday period. Officers are working around the clock to be present, and people can expect to be stopped and questioned.

We encourage everyone to enjoy the break, but to remember there are still restrictions in place, particularly around personal movement.

Instead of a getaway to the holiday home, keep it local this Labour Weekend.

Checkpoints

Checkpoints at both the north and south of Tāmaki Makaurau remain in place and Police will be ensuring any movement in or out of the region is for permitted travel only.

The fact it is Labour weekend makes no difference and Police will continue to enforce the rules.

Please ensure you check the COVID-19 website before you travel and apply for the appropriate exemption or permit.

Gatherings

Police have a low tolerance for any deliberate breaches of gathering restrictions under Alert Level 3. As has been demonstrated this week, Police will take enforcement action in instances where these rules have been breached, which are in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Under Alert Level 2, gatherings are limited to a maximum of 100 people. We will take an education-first approach to advise people on the current restrictions but will take enforcement action if necessary.

All across New Zealand, Police encourage people to wear a face covering and keep your distance from people. Scan in or keep a physical record of wherever you go.

Waiheke and Great Barrier Islands

Police are reminding Aucklander’s that travel to Waiheke and Great Barrier Islands is restricted under Alert Level 3 and is for residents and permitted travel only.

We will be out on the water and at ferry terminals ensuring that movement to these areas is permitted.

Waikato

There will be an increased Police presence in Waikato's Alert Level 3 areas throughout Labour Weekend as Police continue with high-visibility patrols.

Specific areas of focus include Kawhia, Raglan, Te Awamutu, and surrounds.

Police are aware of community concerns in Kawhia and Raglan in regard to adherence with the Alert Level 3 restrictions and have increased our staffing to address this.

We are working with community and iwi, ensuring their views are considered in terms of how we police these areas.

Generally, Police conducting this work are finding most people spoken to have the required evidence to support their reasons for travel.

The feedback we are receiving from our staff is most people are happy to both see Police out on patrol and to speak with us when stopped.

We remind people that the Hakarimata summit track in Ngāruawāhia is closed during Alert Level 3. We’re aware of people heading out from Hamilton to use these tracks.

We continue to encourage anyone to report any information relating to any breaches of our borders to 105 and this will be followed up.

We continue to take an education-first approach where appropriate to ensure people understand what is expected of them.

Taranaki

Police Staff patrolling in the Mokau area on Thursday have already had to turn around motorists travelling from Taranaki to their holiday homes.

With Mokau remaining in Alert Level 3 and Taranaki in Alert Level 2, locals are unable to head to their baches in Mokau over the long weekend.

Permitted activities

For those planning on heading out on the water, please remember to keep yourselves safe.

· Always wear a life jacket, whether boating or rock fishing.

· Have two forms of waterproof communication with you, such as a mobile phone or marine radio.

· Check the weather before you go.

· Leave detailed information about where you’re going and when you’re expected back.

For further guidance on what activities are permitted under Alert Levels 2 and 3, see the Government’s Covid-19 website https://covid19.govt.nz/activities/

© Scoop Media

