Concept Plan For Stage Five Of Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan To Open For Feedback

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is looking for community feedback from Monday 25 October on a concept plan for Stage Five of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan (WLDP) and the area of lakefront adjacent to the marina and Yacht Club.

The concept plan includes the continuation of the shared pathway from the newly completed Stage Three through to the Yacht Club and the start of the Eely Point track.

Native revegetation is also proposed for the area with planting to be undertaken along the bank between that runs alongside Lakeside Road in this area.

QLDC General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete was thrilled to begin engagement on the next phase of the WLDP, with Stage Five marking an opportunity to improve connections along the lakefront and continue with native planting in the area.

“The concept plan envisions a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists to make their way past Wānaka Marina and the Yacht Club, while also enhancing the journey for people heading between Beacon Point Road and Wānaka town centre via Eely Point,” said Dr Cloete.

“We’re now inviting feedback from the community before we incorporate that feedback into a detailed design for the area.”

The Concept Plan for Stage Five of the WLDP is available on QLDC’s Let’s Talk website – https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/ – with a feedback form available from Monday as well as at Wānaka Library and the Council offices at 47 Ardmore Street.

Dr Cloete encouraged the Wānaka community to have their say and continue to help shape the future of the lakefront.

Feedback closes at 5.00pm on Sunday 7 November.

© Scoop Media

