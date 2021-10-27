New Fund Approved To Tackle Climate Change

Wellington City Council has approved criteria for its new Climate and Sustainability Fund, an initiative of Te Atakura – First to Zero.

This new $250,000 per annum fund will support communities and businesses in Wellington to undertake climate action initiatives that reduce and/or support the reduction of carbon emissions.

Kāwai Whakatipu - Grants Subcommittee Chair Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons says the latest grant will complement the many other funding opportunities the Council already has on offer.

“This new allocation of funding recognises the value in investing in our future by supporting groups and organisations wanting to take climate action.

“The grant criteria will initially focus on creating a culture of climate action in our city and beyond, and will then lead on to initiatives that measurably reduce carbon emissions.

“It will also be a platform to showcase the importance of collective community action and encouraging behaviour change so we can achieve our emission reduction targets over the next three decades.”

Council released the first annual update of Te Atakura – First to Zero this year which includes a new science-based emission reduction target of 57 percent by 2030, and provides a progress report on the actions the Council committed to when it declared a climate emergency and set a goal to become a net zero carbon capital by 2050.

“Overall, our city emissions are slowly reducing, even though our population has increased, but we have so much mahi to do, and we need to do it together,” says Councillor Tamatha Paul.

“We want Wellingtonians to get involved, get engaged and get active in the climate action challenge, and we’ll put our money where our mouth is to support applications that fit the criteria.

“Priority will be given to projects that work with and deliver to the whole community, are in partnership with mana whenua, and demonstrate collaboration and future self-sustainable viability.”

The new fund will be open for applications in November.

Council’s Kāwai Whakatipu - Grants Subcommitee also recently approved funding for 66 projects across the arts, social and the natural environment.

Arts and Culture Fund, a total of $206,500 was granted to 32 organisations

Natural Environment Fund, a total of $50,796 was allocated to 13 projects

Social and Recreation Fund, a total of $208,500 was allocated to 21 organisations/projects

