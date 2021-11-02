Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waipoua River Road Works Set To Start

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

An onsite blessing will be held by Te Roroa on Friday 12 November to mark the start of construction on the $1.8m Waipoua River Road project.

Kaipara District Council Project Delivery Manager Jo Reid says the project will support Waipoua Forest management, regional economic development, help protect access to the trees and support Te Roroa in the work they are doing. “Two years ago Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, allocated $1.6m from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) to seal approximately 1.5km of Waipoua Road from the state highway to the proposed visitor centre. Kānoa has since approved a budget increase to $1.8m, sufficient to complete the project pending the outcome of the current Covid-19 restrictions.”

General Manager of Te Roroa Snow Tane says the Waipoua River Road Sealing project “is part of Te Roroa’s objectives to enable the delivery of the Rākau Rangitira project by creating an enhanced single-entry point for the kauri walks and Tane Mahuta experience”. He added that the Waipoua River Road gateway is expected to improve economic outcomes for Māori and enhance the environmental protection of an at-risk strategic asset of Waipoua Forest. “This work is also part of the Te Tai Tokerau Northland Action Plan 2019 refresh, which supports the Rākau Rangitira project in partnership with the Department of Conservation (DOC) and the governance group Te Roroa (also part of the delivery the 2015 Tai Tokerau Northland Growth study).”

The roading work innovatively involves recycling existing material to create the base for the new sealed surface. The metal on the existing road will be lifted, mixed with lime to stabilise it and placed back on the road. This technique minimises the amount of material that needs to be imported into the forest, reducing the cost of the works and the risk of introducing contaminates such as kauri dieback. While the main objective of using lime is to strengthen the material, due to its high pH it has the added benefit of destroying any kauri dieback spores.

Engineering consultants WSP have completed detailed design of the traffic signals and sealing, while Fulton Hogan will seal 1.5kms of the Waipoua River Road from State Highway 12 to the Waipoua Visitors Centre and will be working with Te Roroa Environs for some of this work. Currie Electrical will complete most of the traffic signal installation. The works are expected to take three months and planned to be completed in March 2022.

The Waipoua River Road Summary Strategic Case (2019) noted that the economic benefits of investing in Waipoua Forest will support attracting visitors to the Kaipara region.

Further, this activity meets the Aotearoa New Zealand Tourism Strategy by improving quality visitor offerings, supporting sustainable growth, improving cultural assets for inclusive growth and enabling regional growth. The investment meets the objectives of the Local Government Community Well-being Amendment Bill by supporting iwi and hapū to connect to local employment opportunities, while supporting improved environmental and cultural outcomes by enabling environmental education and learning in a culturally appropriate manner for Te Roroa.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype


Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>

Covid-19: Restrictions To Ease In Waikato Tomorrow; Auckland To Move Next Week


Covid-19 restrictions will be eased slightly in Waikato from tomorrow night, and Auckland next Tuesday 9th November at 11:59pm, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Waikato will move to Alert Level 3, Step 2 on Tuesday 2nd November at 11:59pm, meaning outdoor gatherings can increase to 25... More>>





 
 

RIP: The Honourable Dame Catherine Anne Tizard, ONZ, GCMG, GCVO, DBE, QSO
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that she was deeply saddened by the death of Dame Catherine Tizard. She paid tribute to her long and distinguished life of service to New Zealand. “Dame Cath was a true trailblazer for women in public life,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Increases Contribution To Global Climate Target
New Zealand will significantly increase its contribution to the global effort to tackle climate change by reducing net greenhouse emissions by 50 percent by 2030, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today on the eve of the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Auckland Light Rail Advice Released
The Government and Auckland Council have released the recommendations of the Auckland Light Rail team which Cabinet will consider later this year, says Transport Minister Michael Wood. “When I announced we were getting the project back on track earlier this year, I acknowledged Aucklanders had been shut out of the previous process... More>>



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 