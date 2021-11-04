Hewletts Rd, Tauranga Partially Closed Following Crash - Bay Of Plenty

Hewletts Road in Tauranga will be partially closed today, following a crash

overnight.

Police were notified at 3.15am that a car had collided with a power pole,

between Aerodrome Road and Jean Batten Drive.

The power pole was significantly damaged in the crash.

One lane – the bus lane – will be closed today as repairs are undertaken.

The work is expected to take several hours and eastbound motorists are

advised to expect delays.

The driver of the car – the sole occupant – was uninjured in the crash.

