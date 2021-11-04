Hewletts Rd, Tauranga Partially Closed Following Crash - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 4 November 2021, 6:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hewletts Road in Tauranga will be partially closed today,
following a crash
overnight.
Police were notified
at 3.15am that a car had collided with a power
pole,
between Aerodrome Road and Jean Batten
Drive.
The power pole was significantly damaged in
the crash.
One lane – the bus lane – will be
closed today as repairs are undertaken.
The work is
expected to take several hours and eastbound motorists
are
advised to expect delays.
The driver of
the car – the sole occupant – was uninjured in the
crash.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Why Three Waters Is A Good Idea Worth Supporting
If anyone needs a fresh reminder of the value of state broadcasting, yesterday’s interview about the Three Waters reforms between RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan and Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta provided it. The interview was a stellar example of a crucial issue being lucidly debated, and without grandstanding on either side of the mike. Ryan’s interviewing style is not everyone’s cup of tea... More>>
Covid-19: Additional Pfizer Vaccines Purchased
The government has signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer for 4.7 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in 2022, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “This purchase agreement will ensure that we have a continual supply of Pfizer vaccines throughout next year,” Chris Hipkins said... More>>