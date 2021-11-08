Seeking Local Business Panel To Be Involved In Longitudal Study

Local business leaders and owners are being asked to join a business panel providing insight into business confidence and challenges within their sector.

The Nelson Tasman Regional Insights Panel is a joint initiative between the Nelson Regional Development Agency (NRDA) and the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce (NTCC) with the support of NBS.

Fiona Wilson, Chief Executive of the Nelson Regional Development Agency believes this initiative will provide valuable insights across industry sectors.

“We are looking to include a full range of businesses in the survey, so we can understand current issues across different sectors, locations, and types of businesses. Questions will be tailored each quarter to allow us to track issues throughout the year. Our first survey focuses on workforce and skills in the region to set the current scene for the business community. We are very pleased to be working with our Mahitahi Colab partners, NTCC, and with NBS on this regional initiative.”

NTCC Chief Executive, Ali Boswijk, says feedback from regional businesses will assist everyone in the region by providing key information that can help the two organisations advocate with central Government.

“Reliable, consistent data is essential to help the NRDA and NTCC deliver relevant and useful support to businesses and inform our collective advocacy for the sector. We want insight into business confidence levels, investment intentions, and current and emerging issues faced by everyone from sole-traders to some of our largest employers.”

NBS Commercial and Marketing Manager, Howie Timms, is pleased his organisation has been able to provide financial support to assist in the development of regional insights panel.

“While a view on the macro economic situation is available with some national surveys, it is useful for our local business community to have a deeper understanding of the position at a regional level.

We are very pleased to be supporting this initiative that will provide these insights.”

Participants will be required to commit 10-15 minutes every three months to complete an online survey. Over the course of a year, these surveys will focus on different aspects of doing business In Nelson Tasman. The first of these surveys is now underway.

To join the panel, go to the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce website:

https://www.commerce.org.nz/business-resources/regional-insights-panel

