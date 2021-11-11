Prepare For Overnight Closures On Albany Highway Overpass

Waka Kotahi will be closing the Albany Highway overpass for four nights from Sun November 14 – Thursday 18, to allow crews to replace the joints along the underpass.

Work will also take place over night on Sunday 21 and Tuesday 23 of November.

The highlighted section above shows the exact location on the overpass where the works will be taking place between 8pm – 5am in order to minimise disruption. The on and off ramps will remain open to motorists during this time.

A detour will be available with eastbound drivers asked to take Bush Road to Paul Matthews Drive, while westbound motorists can take SH18 to Greenhithe before exiting the motorway and re-entering at the Albany Highway entrance.

Emergency Services and over dimensional loads will be escorted through the closure.

Waka Kotahi appreciates this may be an inconvenience for road users but urges motorists to plan ahead and schedule travel around these times.

Please note this work may be rescheduled due to the weather or COVID-19 restrictions. New dates and times will be communicated in the event of a postponement.

