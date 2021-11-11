Prepare For Overnight Closures On Albany Highway Overpass
Thursday, 11 November 2021, 1:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi will be closing the Albany Highway overpass
for four nights from Sun November 14 – Thursday
18, to allow crews to replace the joints along the
underpass.
Work will also take place over night on
Sunday 21 and Tuesday 23 of
November.
The highlighted section above shows the
exact location on the overpass where the works will be
taking place between 8pm – 5am in order
to minimise disruption. The on and off ramps will remain
open to motorists during this time.
A detour will be
available with eastbound drivers asked to take Bush Road to
Paul Matthews Drive, while westbound motorists can take SH18
to Greenhithe before exiting the motorway and re-entering at
the Albany Highway entrance.
Emergency Services and
over dimensional loads will be escorted through the
closure.
Waka Kotahi appreciates this may be an
inconvenience for road users but urges motorists to plan
ahead and schedule travel around these times.
Please
note this work may be rescheduled due to the weather or
COVID-19 restrictions. New dates and times will be
communicated in the event of a postponement.
Plan
ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date
with:
· COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19
·
Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
