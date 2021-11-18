Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rent Relief Extended For Nelson’s Hospitality Sector

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council


Nelson City Council will continue rent relief for outdoor dining, street stallholders and concession holders until March 2022.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese says Council is committed to supporting Nelson’s hospitality sector.

“Nelson has a vibrant café and dining scene that has faced a difficult couple of years.

“I’d like this gesture to help small businesses thrive as we head into 2022.”

The decision was made at the request of the Nelson branch of Hospitality New Zealand, whose members' businesses continue to be affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

President of Hospitality New Zealand’s Nelson Branch Ian Williams welcomed the decision to continue COVID-19 relief.

“On behalf of Nelson’s hospo operators, I’d like to say thank you.

“Every little bit helps at this stage. Let’s hope it’s a good summer, and we see plenty of people enjoying a drink or bite to eat outside.”

The estimated cost of this relief extension to Council is $16,000, an amount which is already covered by COVID-19 relief budgets.

Thirteen licence holders applied for rent relief for the period 1 March to 1 December 2021. Their relief will continue automatically until March 31, 2022 at the same percentage rate as previously approved.

All other outdoor dining, street stall and concession holders who did not apply for relief during the last offer, can do so to cover the period 1 March 2021 – 31 March 2022.

To qualify, licence holders need to provide Council with turnover for the last three years verified by their accountant, demonstrating a downturn in revenue.

