Health Warning – Unsafe Recreational Water Quality At Waipara River At Boys Brigade Site

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Our Community and Public Health unit has issued a health warning after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in consecutive samples taken from Waipara River at the Boys Brigade site.

Dr Cheryl Brunton, Medical Officer of Health, says water quality at affected site is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking. For further information on gathering Mahinga Kai refer to information below.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived.

“However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as hepatitis A, or salmonella infection,” Dr Brunton says.

The sites where water quality is affected are monitored and are listed on Environment Canterbury’s website.

For further details visit:

https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
