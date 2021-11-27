Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Praise Wellington Drivers In Operation SafeStart

Saturday, 27 November 2021, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are pleased with the behaviour of drivers in Wellington during a road
policing operation last night, but remind motorists not to get complacent.

Operation SafeStart, held at the Plimmerton weigh station north of
Wellington, saw approximately 1400 vehicles through checkpoints between
7:30pm and 11pm where every northbound vehicle was stopped.

Of these, just three infringements were issued to drivers for driving with
excess breath alcohol.

“I want to thank those motorists for, on the whole, driving safely and to
the conditions,” says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director: National Road
Policing Centre.

While the results of last night’s operation were pleasing, Superintendent
Greally says it’s important we keep up the hard work.

“What we want is for no motorist to be driving impaired – whether that is
from alcohol, drugs, or fatigue.

“Please remember – when getting behind the wheel, you have a
responsibility to yourself, those in your vehicle, and other road users,”
he says.

As we head into the summer and party season, there will be more traffic on
our roads and even more reason to ensure we take extra care.

“We’re not about to stop you having a few drinks – but if you do drink
alcohol, don’t drive. It’s as simple as that,” Superintendent. Greally
says.

Ensuring you don’t drive impaired, drive at safe speeds, wear your
seatbelt, and put away your cellphone, will help ensure you make it through
summer unharmed.

Present at last night’s operation were not only Police staff, but
representatives of Waka Kotahi and the Ministry of Transport, and the
Minister of Police Hon. Poto Williams.

Minister Williams says she enjoyed the experience.

“I was impressed with the efficient and professional operation, which I
hope will serve as a timely reminder for motorists to continue to drive
safely as we head into the Christmas holiday period.”

Police will have a presence on our roads right throughout the summer across
the country, to help ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.
 

