Police Praise Wellington Drivers In Operation SafeStart
Police are pleased with the behaviour of drivers in
Wellington during a road
policing operation last night, but remind motorists not to get complacent.
Operation
SafeStart, held at the Plimmerton weigh station north
of
Wellington, saw approximately 1400 vehicles through checkpoints between
7:30pm and 11pm where every northbound vehicle was stopped.
Of these, just three
infringements were issued to drivers for driving
with
excess breath alcohol.
“I want to thank
those motorists for, on the whole, driving safely and
to
the conditions,” says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director: National Road
Policing Centre.
While the
results of last night’s operation were pleasing,
Superintendent
Greally says it’s important we keep up the hard work.
“What we want is for no motorist to
be driving impaired – whether that is
from alcohol, drugs, or fatigue.
“Please remember – when getting
behind the wheel, you have a
responsibility to yourself, those in your vehicle, and other road users,”
he says.
As we head into the summer and party season,
there will be more traffic on
our roads and even more reason to ensure we take extra care.
“We’re not
about to stop you having a few drinks – but if you do
drink
alcohol, don’t drive. It’s as simple as that,” Superintendent. Greally
says.
Ensuring you
don’t drive impaired, drive at safe speeds, wear
your
seatbelt, and put away your cellphone, will help ensure you make it through
summer unharmed.
Present
at last night’s operation were not only Police staff,
but
representatives of Waka Kotahi and the Ministry of Transport, and the
Minister of Police Hon. Poto Williams.
Minister Williams says she enjoyed the experience.
“I was impressed with the efficient and
professional operation, which I
hope will serve as a timely reminder for motorists to continue to drive
safely as we head into the Christmas holiday period.”
Police will have a presence on our roads
right throughout the summer across
the country, to help ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.