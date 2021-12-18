Homicide Investigation Launched After Death Of Baby

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, Waitematā Police:

Police can confirm the 10-month-old baby boy brought in to Starship Hospital on Wednesday evening has died.

Sadly, the child passed away in hospital yesterday evening. A post-mortem is taking place today.

As such, the investigation has now been upgraded to a homicide inquiry.

Police inquiries are continuing, and any further updates will be provided when able.



