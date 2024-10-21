Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Foreign Minister Represents NZ At Indonesian Presidential Inauguration

Monday, 21 October 2024, 8:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has concluded a visit to Indonesia, where he attended the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto.

“It was a pleasure meeting President Prabowo in Jakarta for the second time this year,” Mr Peters says.

“Indonesia is a key partner for New Zealand in the Indo-Pacific, for our security, our trade, and on regional and global issues. We look forward to working with President Prabowo and his new administration as we continue to strengthen our strong and enduring bilateral relationship.”

Mr Peters also had a number of informal engagements with other leaders in the margins of the inauguration in Jakarta.

He returns to NewZealand today.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 