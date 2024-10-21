Foreign Minister Represents NZ At Indonesian Presidential Inauguration

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has concluded a visit to Indonesia, where he attended the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto.

“It was a pleasure meeting President Prabowo in Jakarta for the second time this year,” Mr Peters says.

“Indonesia is a key partner for New Zealand in the Indo-Pacific, for our security, our trade, and on regional and global issues. We look forward to working with President Prabowo and his new administration as we continue to strengthen our strong and enduring bilateral relationship.”

Mr Peters also had a number of informal engagements with other leaders in the margins of the inauguration in Jakarta.

He returns to NewZealand today.

