Overnight Resurfacing Work For SH11 Paihia Next Month

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises overnight road resurfacing work will take place on State Highway 11 Paihia, between MacMurray Rd and Te Kemara Ave, from Sunday 3 November.

Work will take place between 9pm and 5am.

Between Sunday 3 and Tuesday 5 November, SH11 Seaview Rd will be closed overnight between MacMurray Rd and Kings Rd. A short detour via MacMurray Rd and Kings Rd will be in place.

From Tuesday 5 to Friday 8 November, work will take place on SH11 Marsden Rd between Kings Rd and Paihia Wharf, with stop/go traffic management in place.

No works will take place on Friday and Saturday night.

Work will resume on Sunday 10 November between School Rd and Te Kemara Ave, with stop/go traffic management in place, and is expected to be completed by Friday 14 November.

Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained throughout the works.

We appreciate there will be increased noise for residents and businesses in the area, and short delays for road users.

This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled to the next available night in the event of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

NZTA thanks everyone for their understanding and support while we carry out this essential maintenance.

