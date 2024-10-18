Government Must Support Workers Following Smithfield Closure

NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi President Richard Wagstaff is calling on the Government to show leadership following the announced closure of the Smithfield meat works, and the continued loss of regional manufacturing jobs, by putting in place policies to support workers with retraining and income insurance.

“The loss of 600 jobs will be devastating for Timaru and the communities of South Canterbury, especially during a cost-of-living crisis and an economic downturn,” said Wagstaff.

“It is unacceptable that there has been absolutely no help for the affected workers even though the Government has known since last month that this was likely to happen. We have already seen this lack of support in other situations, such as Winstone pulp and paper.

“The trend we are seeing in terms of the loss of manufacturing jobs in regional communities is going to have a long-term negative impact on regional economic development and on the health and wellbeing of whānau and communities.

“Every forecast tells us that unemployment is going to rise, but nothing is being done at the government level to address it. What we are seeing is a total failure of leadership.

“The Government is happy to underwrite private building construction but will do nothing to underwrite workers incomes.

“We need to learn the lessons of the past and not throw workers on the scrap heap when the manufacturing sector is under pressure. Government has a responsibility to support workers with retraining and pathways into employment.

“It is also becoming clearer by the day just how foolish it was to scrap plans for an income insurance scheme that would have helped tide workers over until they found new work,” said Wagstaff.



