SLSNR Weekend Patrol Statistics 18-19 December 2021
Activity Summary
This weekend Surf Life Saving Northern Region lifeguards carried out eight rescues at Bethells and Uretiti beach including after-hours rescue incidents at Raglan and Muriwai beach. Three searches were also conducted at Raglan and Uretiti with all patients located and returned to shore safely.
Raglan Surf Life Saving Club
On Sunday, Raglan lifeguards performed an afterhours incident, with reports from Coastguard of a person in trouble on the beach. The patient was rescued by a surfer, and lifeguards took an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and First Aid equipment down to assist the patient on the beach.
On Saturday, Raglan lifeguards also participated in two searches for a kayaker and wind surfer with other rescue service providers. Both patients were picked up by Coastguard Rescue Water Craft and returned to the beach.
Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club & Ruakākā Surf Life Saving Patrol
Waipū and Ruakākā lifeguards both responded to a person in distress at Uretiti on Saturday. The patient had gone into the water and was swept out to sea. The informant on the shore, his child, called the Police. Ruakākā picked up both the patient, and a member of the public who was attempting to rescue them. Both were returned to shore safe and well.
Surf Life Saving Kariaotahi
On Saturday, Kariaoitahi lifeguards worked with St John on a medical incident transporting a patient injured on a motorcycle at the beach back to the clubhouse.
Summary Statistics Table (18-19 December)
|No. of people rescued
|8
|No. of people assisted
|9
|No. of major first aids
|1
|No. of minor first aids
|9
|No. of searches
|3
|No. of preventatives
|192
|No. of number involved
|1,246
|No. of peak head count
|5,749
|No. of hours worked
|2,559