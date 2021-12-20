Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SLSNR Weekend Patrol Statistics 18-19 December 2021

Monday, 20 December 2021, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Activity Summary

This weekend Surf Life Saving Northern Region lifeguards carried out eight rescues at Bethells and Uretiti beach including after-hours rescue incidents at Raglan and Muriwai beach. Three searches were also conducted at Raglan and Uretiti with all patients located and returned to shore safely.

Raglan Surf Life Saving Club

On Sunday, Raglan lifeguards performed an afterhours incident, with reports from Coastguard of a person in trouble on the beach. The patient was rescued by a surfer, and lifeguards took an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and First Aid equipment down to assist the patient on the beach.

On Saturday, Raglan lifeguards also participated in two searches for a kayaker and wind surfer with other rescue service providers. Both patients were picked up by Coastguard Rescue Water Craft and returned to the beach.

Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club & Ruakākā Surf Life Saving Patrol

Waipū and Ruakākā lifeguards both responded to a person in distress at Uretiti on Saturday. The patient had gone into the water and was swept out to sea. The informant on the shore, his child, called the Police. Ruakākā picked up both the patient, and a member of the public who was attempting to rescue them. Both were returned to shore safe and well.

Surf Life Saving Kariaotahi

On Saturday, Kariaoitahi lifeguards worked with St John on a medical incident transporting a patient injured on a motorcycle at the beach back to the clubhouse.

Summary Statistics Table (18-19 December)

  
No. of people rescued8
No. of people assisted9
No. of major first aids1
No. of minor first aids9
No. of searches3
No. of preventatives192
No. of number involved1,246
No. of peak head count5,749
No. of hours worked2,559

