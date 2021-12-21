A Year Of Saving Lives

Over 950 lives have been saved so far this year, up to November 2021. Inter-hospital transfers, winch rescues, motor vehicle accidents, farm/rural rescues, medical events and search and rescues were just some of the missions your rescue crew has carried out throughout the year, helping patients get the medical care they need rapidly, saving lives across the North Island every single day.

2021 commenced with the busiest month ever for your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew, carrying out 128 missions in January. That is an average of 4 missions per day! While kiwis were out doing the things they love over the summer period, your rescue helicopter crew were always rescue-ready.

With winter coming into play, your rescue helicopter was in high demand. With slippery roads, poor weather conditions and ski season in full swing, your rescue crew ensured they were ready for all missions. From motor vehicle accidents to mountain rescues, July was another busy month for your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew. 100 life-saving missions were completed that month, an average of 3 missions per day!

Throughout the year, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was seen in locations such as Rotorua, Coromandel, Raglan, Paeroa and even Waiheke Island, Rotorua being the most visited location this year, with 70 missions being carried out to Rotorua Hospital, secondary to Thames, with 54 missions to Thames Hospital this year.

Every second counts in a rescue situation. A rescue helicopter can provide medical care to a patient in need much faster than a road ambulance, particularly when the patient is in rural or remote areas. This could be the life-saving factor. Rural missions made up over 12% of missions in 2021, with your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter carrying out 121 missions to rural or remote areas. Another 17 were carried out to bush walking or hiking incidents to which the patients required a rescue helicopter.

While we’re sure many of you are looking forward to a well-earned break after a challenging year, your rescue crew is gearing up for a busy holiday season. The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter will remain operational 24/7 throughout the entire holiday period, so that you and your loved one’s can rest assured knowing your rescue helicopter crew will be there if you need.

The greatest gift you could give this Christmas is time, time for patients to spend with their loved ones this holiday period. Help keep these life-saving missions available to your family and friends this summer. Donate today at rescue.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

