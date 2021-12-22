Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

No Changes To Kerbside Collections Over Christmas

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 9:39 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

There will be no changes to kerbside collections over the Christmas and New Years holiday break.

Unlike previous years, both public holidays fall on a Saturday and Sunday, which means all kerbside collections can be collected on the normal days.

“During the weeks following Christmas and New Year, please put your rubbish out on the normal day, by 7am,” said Trent Fowles, Rubbish and Recycling Transitional Manager.

“We know everyone is used to having collections a day later following a public holiday and may just expect it, so we appreciate your help to make sure your friends and family know.”

Fowles said for those using the time to catch up on yard work or have a big clean out, the Refuse Transfer Station and Hamilton Organic Centre will be closed Christmas Day and New Years Day.

“Pop a reminder on your fridge or in your phone so you don’t forget,” said Fowles. “But the best way to keep up with rubbish and recycling changes is through the Antenno App.

“Antenno sends weekly reminders direct to your phone, so you won’t need to remind yourself.”

You can also use the address finder on the website to find out what day to put your bins out, as well as which items to place in which bin.

“For anything else, our customer support team are also here to help if you have any questions that can’t be answered online” said Fowles.

Download the free mobile app Antenno from the Google Play Store and Apple Store. You can also check our website and follow Hamilton City Council on Facebook for the latest updates.

