Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Murphys Road Infrastructure Works Get Underway

Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 10:37 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Infrastructure works to support the future expansion of housing and other developments in the Springlands area in north west Blenheim are starting this week.

The water main running underneath Murphys Road between Old Renwick and Middle Renwick roads is being replaced and a new sewer line will also be built. In addition, Marlborough Lines is installing new underground cabling.

Council Projects Engineer Mark Power says the works are being planned and coordinated to minimise disruption for local residents and commuters.

“With infrastructure works of this scale it’s important that all the contractors work closely together and carefully plan the work. We also want to let people know what is happening in advance and when you can expect to see traffic restrictions.”

“We don’t expect to fully close Murphy’s Road but it will be down to one lane from time to time over the next nine months.”

“We are working with local businesses, Springlands Primary School and the kindergarten to minimise disruption for customers and the community.”

Council’s main contractor for the works is CMT Group NZ Ltd.

Planned lane closure dates are:

- Northbound lane, Middle Renwick Road to Ward Street: 12 January to 2 February and over the school holidays between 19 April and 9 May

- Southbound lane from Ward Street to Roseneath Lane: 3 February to 11 March

- Southbound lane from Roseneath Lane to Old Renwick Road: 14 March to 14 April

- A water shutdown during the week beginning 21 March will affect some properties.

These dates are indicative and subject to change. Further information will be provided as the works progress.

Marlborough Lines’ upgrade will improve its network security and allow for load growth in the area. As part of its work, provision is being made for the eventual undergrounding of the power lines along Murphys Road.

One of the first developments to benefit from the upgrades will be the new Summerset retirement village on Old Renwick Road. In addition, a large number of new housing developments are expected in Springlands over the next 30 years, which will be serviced by the new infrastructure.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Australia’s Failed Model Of Covid Best Practice


In decades gone by, New Zealanders tended to diss this country by comparing it to how much better things were in the States, or in Australia, or almost anywhere else except the godforsaken town in which we’d had the misfortune to be born and raised. Of late, ACT and National have been reviving that ancient trope, and with even less reason. Since mid 2020 at least, they’ve argued that the pandemic is being handled so much better in Australia. Why, they have rapid antigen testing over there, they’re opening up their borders, they’re getting on with it! (Plus they have television. In colour...More>>



 
 

Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>


Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 