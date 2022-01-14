Demolition Begins On Frimley Park Maintenance Sheds

Frimley park maintenance shed.

The removal of the maintenance area on Frimley Park is underway, with the services provided from the site moving to Recreational Services’ depot in Whakatū.

The removal was agreed to during community discussions on developing the drinking water infrastructure on Frimley Park, with the land to be reintegrated into the park.

The team is very pleased to be able to remove the sheds well ahead of deadline, set at two years from the start of construction of the water tank and treatment facility.

It will not be too long before a plan for the 0.2-hectare space within the park is published for public discussion.

Currently, a 10-year Reserve Management Plan for the whole park is being prepared, a first for Frimley Park. A survey, coffee in the park day, and public workshops have been held, and a draft plan is expected to be available by March.

“There have been lots of ideas put forward for the park by residents who have put a great deal of thought both into the park as a whole, and the space that has until now been a service area,” says Hastings district councillor and chair of Council’s Great Communities subcommittee Eileen Lawson.

“Importantly, residents have stressed how valuable the park is to them and the things they really love about it, including the mature trees and open green space, and the play opportunities that it provides. Anything that we do with that space will reflect those values.”

© Scoop Media

