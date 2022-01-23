6pm UPDATE: Fire, Evergreen Crescent, Trentham

A big day out on the fire ground today with crews making good progress on the fire. The fire has not grown and remains under control at 14 ha. Helicopters have just stopped operations for the day. Ground crews remain but will scale back later this evening. We will still have firefighters on scene overnight to monitor the fire ground for any hot spots.

Operations will resume again tomorrow and will continue over the next few days as we manage hotspots and continue work to "black out" the perimeter of the fire - meaning there is no available fuel to burn within 15 - 30m of the fire perimeter. Fire investigators are continuing to look into the cause and origin of the fire. This will be the last update for today unless there are any significant changes. We‘ll be back tomorrow.

