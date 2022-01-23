6pm UPDATE: Fire, Evergreen Crescent, Trentham
Sunday, 23 January 2022, 7:15 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
A big day out on the fire ground today with crews making
good progress on the fire. The fire has not grown and
remains under control at 14 ha. Helicopters have just
stopped operations for the day. Ground crews remain but will
scale back later this evening. We will still have
firefighters on scene overnight to monitor the fire ground
for any hot spots.
Operations will resume again
tomorrow and will continue over the next few days as we
manage hotspots and continue work to "black out" the
perimeter of the fire - meaning there is no available fuel
to burn within 15 - 30m of the fire perimeter. Fire
investigators are continuing to look into the cause and
origin of the fire. This will be the last update for today
unless there are any significant changes. We‘ll be back
tomorrow.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Nine COVID-19 cases reported yesterday in the Nelson/Marlborough region have now been confirmed as the Omicron variant, and a further case from the same household was confirmed late yesterday.... More>>
ALSO:
The power of the Tonga eruption (and the size of the aid response being mounted) have been sobering indications of the scale of this disaster. The financial impact is certain to exceed the damage done by Cyclone Harold two years ago, which was estimated at the time to cost $US111 million via its effects on crops, housing and tourism facilities. This time, the tsunami damage, volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide contamination and villager relocation expenses are likely to cost considerably more to meet... More>>