Community Research Urges Community And Voluntary Sectors To Take Action On Te Tiriti Through Their New Podcast

The Tangata Whenua, Community and Voluntary Sector Research Sector (Community Research) are proud to launch their new podcast channel – He Kōrero – to tautoko those who want to be dynamic Te Tiriti o Waitangi partners.

It has been 182 years since Te Tiriti o Waitangi was signed, the founding document of our nation. Community Research honours this by theming their first Podcast series as Te Tiriti Kōrero.

Te Tiriti Kōrero podcasts share the way different kaupapa Māori researchers and practitioners have learned about and applied Tiriti principles in their life and their mahi.

Podcasts are supported by practical resources and Te Tiriti trainers and brokers.

Community Research regularly hears from organisations who have the will to be good Tiriti partners but are unsure how to take action. This includes those wanting to engage meaningfully with Iwi/Māori and ensure active partnership and equitable representation. These podcasts support this mahi in bite-sized, challenging and insightful podcasts that can be accessed in workplaces and put into practice.

“We were one of the first research groups to deliver webinars – now it’s time to change it up” says Community Research General Manager Janie Walker.

“People are being bombarded with online information and Zooms. We feel that podcasts are a great way to share ideas that is easy to engage with - you just turn on your phone wherever you are and get swept away in the kōrero.”

Community Research also continues to enhance and uplift the mana of research, lived-experience and knowledge so that those who are doing the hard work on the ground to support whānau in need, can be listened to.

Future podcast themes will be aligned with Community Research’s commitment to being a Treaty-based organisation.

Podcast Content

Dr Chelsea Grootveld – “Our mokopuna don’t have time for us to muck around”

Listen to Chelsea’s podcast here

Chelsea is Ngāi Tai, Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau a Apanui, Whakatōhea and Tuhourangi. She is passionate about whānau centred and whānau led education, health and wellbeing. In this conversation, Chelsea shares her journey of deepening her political awareness in Te Ao Māori and how Te Tiriti is a critical part of her mahi as a kaupapa Māori evaluator.

Dr Kathie Irwin – “When you take a critical analysis view, a kaupapa Māori view, you don’t start with the individual”

Listen to Kathie’s Podcast here

Dr Kathie Irwin, MNZM, PHD, MInstD is a third generation Māori, woman and educator. This interview outlines how public service and social justice are deeply embedded in her bloodlines. Her passion inspires her to contribute to nation building in innovative and creative ways that are framed by our Ngāti Porou tipuna Sir Apirana Ngata’s whakatauākī (proverb) “E tipu, e rea”.

Mike Smith – “We have to invest in the vision of all peoples in this country”

Listen to Mike’s Podcast here

Mike Smith (Ngāti Kahu, Ngāpuhi) is an educationalist and has spent the last 40 years focussed on taking action where it matters. Mike has used his love for his community and the Taiao to advocate for the health and wellbeing of Papatūānuku highlighting the irreversible impacts of climate change on indigenous communities. In this interview Mike shares the impact his Mother had on his life, especially in reminding him of his identity and his tūpuna who were original signatories to Te Tiriti.

Ali Hamlin-Paenga – “We do not need others to be Māori for us”

Listen to Ali’s podcast here

CEO of Ngāti Kahungunu Community Services, Ali Hamlin-Paenga provides her insights into how Te Tiriti informs her practice when advocating for equity and fair outcomes for whānau. She wants to ensure that whānau, no matter where they might be in life, have their mana intact, that they have the power and decision-making over their own lives.

