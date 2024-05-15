Investing In Hamilton’s Future For A Forward-looking, Vibrant And Progressive City

From the office of the Mayor of Hamilton

“Hamilton has asked us to invest wisely to continue to build a vibrant, successful and progressive city, where people want to and love to live,” Mayor Paula Southgate said following day one of Long-Term Plan public hearings.

“Hamilton is in good shape right now. We are the fastest growing city in New Zealand with our population forecast to rise to 237,000 by 2048. Our growth is testament to Council’s investment and the wonderful lifestyle, education and work opportunities we have on offer. We absolutely must continue to build a city where big businesses want to invest, and can invest, and where families choose to make their home.”

Mayor Southgate said “in this budget, we must strike a balance to find savings, while investing in what our city needs. I am not prepared to let our city go backwards.”

At the first day of Long-Term Plan hearings on 15 May, Matt Stark of Stark Property said he supported spending money wisely to enhance the CBD.

“We are not going away and are committed to contributing to a vibrant, beautiful and safe city for all people.”

Exciting developments are already underway; businesses are continuing to invest here – last year we saw a 35% rise in increased commercial development, the construction of a world-class regional theatre is almost ready and the development of a four-star hotel and dining precinct is underway. Hamilton & Waikato Tourism recognises the value of these projects, for giving confidence to people who want to invest in the region. Plans are also in motion to define the future of key public spaces, such as the library, civic square, and founders play space, for all residents to enjoy.

Southgate said “revitalising the CBD will also attract more fantastic cultural and sporting events to our city, putting Hamilton squarely on the map and bringing people from all over New Zealand and the world to our city. The social, economic and reputational benefits of these types of events cannot be overlooked.”

Southgate recognises that a great modern city is not just about having one central area anymore. It’s about building a series of hubs and a sense of community across Hamilton’s suburbs. “I want Hamiltonians to have the freedom to choose their lifestyle, pick their place, connect and collaborate.”

“Council must leave behind a legacy that we can be proud of. Every dollar must count. This means spending ratepayer money wisely and investing in Hamilton’s future for a forward-looking, vibrant and progressive city.”

