Government Backflip On Live Export A Growing Concern

SAFE is concerned the Government may do a U-turn on its decision to ban the live export of animals by sea. The ban is due to take effect on 30 April 2023.

Newsroom reported last week that a Chinese state-owned enterprise is pressuring the New Zealand Government to reverse its decision. The People’s Republic of China has been the only importer of cattle from Aotearoa since 2017.

The live export trade is currently in a wind-down period. However, cattle are being shipped to China in record numbers. New figures show 134,722 cows were exported from Aotearoa last year, compared with 109,921 in 2020 and 39,269 in 2019.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said the Government must stand firm by its decision if it wants to be seen as credible.

"The Government must not bow to pressure from those who seek to benefit from this cruel industry," said Ashton.

"Live export is a high-risk trade, not only to animals but to Aotearoa's international reputation and the only way to mitigate those risks is to end it."

The Animal Welfare Amendment Bill, which will give effect to the ban on live export, is currently moving through the Primary Production select committee. When passed, the live export trade will be outlawed on 30 April 2023. However, some industry submissions to the select committee have called for the ban to be overturned.

"This Government claims to take animal welfare seriously. If that’s the case, they need to stick to their word."

"We need the Government to know that kiwis are keeping a close eye on the progress of this ban and they need assurances from the Agriculture Minister that the Government stands by its decision to ban live export."

