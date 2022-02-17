North Of Kaikōura SH1 Slip At Lunchtime Today – Highway Closed

People driving north of Kaikōura will face delays this afternoon as a slip covering a large part of the highway has closed SH1, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Overhanging, large trees poised above the highway need to be removed before it can safely reopen. (See photos)

The alternative routes inland to Waiau (for drivers already south of Kaikōura, closer to Peketa) or through the Lewis Pass (SH7) via Waipara, will add time to this journey.

People already north of the slip should take SH63, the Wairau Valley route from Blenheim to St Arnaud then onto Waipara/ Christchurch via SH65, the Shenandoah highway.

Overhanging trees have to be cleared

“The large, overhanging trees above the road have been de-stabilised by the slip and will need to be removed before the road can re-open,” says Simon Harty, Acting Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi. This could take several hours this afternoon.

The slip occurred after midday today north of Hapuku, south of Mangamaunu at Kiwa Road.

What other routes are there?

Road users are encouraged to take other routes between Picton and Christchurch today and overnight for certainty:

SH7 the Lewis Pass via Waipara if people are setting out from Christchurch.

If already in Kaikōura, the inland route to Waiau then onto SH7, (from Peketa on SH1), the Lewis Pass.

If north of the slip site near Blenheim, the Wairau Valley SH63 route connects to the Lewis Pass via SH65.

This slip and subsequent delays will be updated here:

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/375622

Or national map https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

© Scoop Media

