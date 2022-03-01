Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

23 New Homes For South Auckland

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 10:40 am
Press Release: Visionwest

On Friday 25 February 2022, a small group from Visionwest Waka Whakakitenga gathered for a service of blessing for 23 units located in Jutland and Gloucester Roads in Manurewa, South Auckland. Others watched online.

Fred Astle, Visionwest Pou Whakarae, leads the blessing of 23 new South Auckland homes to be managed by Visionwest Community Housing.

Spread over three buildings, the 15 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom units are designated transitional housing. They will provide whānau coming from emergency housing or a place of homelessness with somewhere to stay for 12-weeks while a suitable long-term home is found for them. If the search for housing takes longer than 12-weeks, then the whānau’s stay can be extended.

Built by Kāinga Ora, the Manurewa units are to be managed by Visionwest Community Housing and will include two on-site Support Navigators to help whānau adapt to and settle into their new community.

Much has been written lately about the housing crisis in Aotearoa New Zealand where around 1% of New Zealanders are homeless. That makes our homelessness rate the highest among the 35 high-income countries in the OECD (*The Borgen Project – September 2020). In March 2018, home ownership was at its lowest in almost 70 years. Since then, the median house price has almost doubled, and renters have faced increases of up to 25%. All in a housing market where it is getting more difficult to find a home.

With that as a background, it’s great to have this good news. The first families moved in on Monday 28 February 2022.

 

© Scoop Media

Visionwest

https://www.visionwest.org.nz/

Visionwest provides wraparound support services to the most vulnerable in our communities to achieve our vision of transformed lives and healthy communities.

Visionwest is one of New Zealand leading care providers, offering housing, food support, budgeting, home healthcare, youth training and employment, counselling, and early learning and care to West Auckland communities; home healthcare throughout Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua Lakes; and housing in Canterbury/Christchurch.

Contact Visionwest

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Tentative Response To Putin, Plus Putin’s Mentor


Plainly, Russia’s war on Ukraine isn’t something Vladimir Putin dreamed up overnight, or did on impulse. With hindsight, Putin has been working for years to prepare Russia to withstand the economic sanctions that have been the only way the West has been willing to punish his aggression. For one thing, Putin has steadily built up a war chest of $US630 billion at Russia’s central bank to prop up the Russian economy and protect the rouble as best it can from the financial pain Putin knew would be coming once he sent Russia’s tanks rolling across the borders into Ukraine...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 