Three Nights Of Closure On The Whangamoas, SH6, Starting This Sunday

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is closing SH6 between
Hira in Nelson and Rai Valley in Marlborough for three
nights to resurface the road as well as other end of summer
road maintenance.
The road will be closed between 7pm
and 5am, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights (6,7,8 March)
into the next day.
Outside these hours, the road will
be open, but speed restrictions will remain in place, due to
the uneven surface and no road marking.
The night
closure times have been chosen to minimise disruption for
most people, says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca
Forrester. “We appreciate this will inconvenience some
drivers and thank everyone for their
patience.”
Midnight openings – build in half an
hour at Rai Valley
The road will be opened at
midnight each night for traffic queued at the two road
closure points: Rai Valley township and Hira.
For road
users who wish to travel over the Whangamoas at the midnight
opening: drivers need to be at the Rai Valley road closure
point by 11.30pm, or at the Hira road
closure point by midnight.
The other
route in and out of Nelson
The alternative route
between Blenheim and Nelson is via SH63 the Wairau Valley/
St Arnaud/ Kawatiri Junction. (See map
below).
