Three Nights Of Closure On The Whangamoas, SH6, Starting This Sunday

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is closing SH6 between Hira in Nelson and Rai Valley in Marlborough for three nights to resurface the road as well as other end of summer road maintenance.

The road will be closed between 7pm and 5am, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights (6,7,8 March) into the next day.

Outside these hours, the road will be open, but speed restrictions will remain in place, due to the uneven surface and no road marking.

The night closure times have been chosen to minimise disruption for most people, says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester. “We appreciate this will inconvenience some drivers and thank everyone for their patience.”

Midnight openings – build in half an hour at Rai Valley

The road will be opened at midnight each night for traffic queued at the two road closure points: Rai Valley township and Hira.

For road users who wish to travel over the Whangamoas at the midnight opening: drivers need to be at the Rai Valley road closure point by 11.30pm, or at the Hira road closure point by midnight.

The other route in and out of Nelson

The alternative route between Blenheim and Nelson is via SH63 the Wairau Valley/ St Arnaud/ Kawatiri Junction. (See map below).

