Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Reasons For Optimism For Hastings In Economic Report Card

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 11:46 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council

While the impact of Covid restrictions is being felt in Hastings, the latest Infometrics quarterly economic report shows the district’s economy is performing well.

One of the metrics was tourism spending, which was up 16 per cent over the three months to December 2021, compared to the national average growth of 3.9 per cent.

The report, released last week, showed that overall the Hastings economy grew 7.4 per cent over the three month period, ahead of the 5.5 per cent national average.

“The Hastings economy is being supported by elevated fruit export prices, helped by a weak New Zealand dollar, strong consumer and tourism spending, and a busy construction sector,” the report said.


Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the continued growth in tourism spend was heartening and reflected the district’s appeal as a destination.

“The restrictions on international travel have seen people looking closer to home for holidays and weekends away, and they are discovering just how beautiful Hastings is.

“Our district features stunning landscapes, beautiful beaches, amazing cycle tracks, some of the country’s best food and wine offerings, fabulous weather – it has year-round appeal for a wide variety of people.”

She said that while the report gave a positive picture of Hastings’ resilience, there was no doubt that some businesses were having to manage their way through a very tough time.

“There’s no doubt we’ve faced real challenges with COVID, particularly our retail, events and hospitality businesses who are feeling the effects locally.

“As a council we are focusing on what we can do to support these businesses, and attract more people into town – it’s hard out there at the moment, but these figures give reason for optimism.”

Other metrics in the report reflected a high level of activity and strong growth in the primary and industrial/commercial sectors in Hastings.

MORE…

Non-residential building consents rose 59.6 per cent compared to the national average 16.2 per cent and commercial vehicle registrations increased by 45.7 per cent, against the national average of 25.4 per cent.

Mrs Hazlehurst said these numbers were borne out by visible evidence of investment across Hastings.

“In the areas that we have rezoned for industrial development, demand is almost outstripping supply - there are groundworks happening and new buildings appearing almost every week. Our Whakatū industrial area will soon be home to the largest packhouse and cool store in the southern hemisphere, and that is just one of the projects happening in that sector alone.

“Our primary sector is the driving force of our economy, and its strength and resilience even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic is being seen in the burgeoning off-orchard/farm support service industries – from food processing to value-added product manufacture, building, rural and engineering services and logistics.”

Hastings District Council chief executive Nigel Bickle said as well as the hundreds of millions of dollars being invested by the horticultural industry in cool stores and pack houses: “there’s more than $100m being spent by the private sector on new health facilities, tens of millions on school upgrades, and $60m going into new facilities on the regional sports park.

“In the housing space there is tens of millions being spent on roads and pipes to support new housing – social, affordable and private market, and this year $50m is being invested in completing Council’s major drinking water infrastructure upgrade.”

Mrs Hazlehurst said while the significant level of economic activity was exciting for the district, Council remained cognisant of balancing the demand for growth with the protection of the soils and natural treasures that make Hastings the great place it is.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In The Ukraine Sanctions Response


The Achilles heel in the West’s punitive sanctions against Russia has always been pretty obvious. Russia may be highly dependent on its oil and natural gas exports - but alas, Europe is just as addicted to cheap Russian energy. Germany for instance, relies on Russia for 40-45 % of its energy needs. Therefore – as Werewolf recently pointed out - the US/European sanctions packages have carefully exempted Russia’s energy deals from the sanctions regime, mainly by trying to identify and prevent the energy transactions in the SWIFT international banking system from being caught up in the sanctions...
More>>



 
 

Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>


National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 