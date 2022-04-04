Two Years Into The Pandemic, Social Services Workers Meet To Take Stock

Whakamanawa 2022 – The National Social Services Conference begins today, signalling the start of the three day nation-wide event that sees social services workers from around the country gather together.

The Conference, hosted by Social Service Providers Aotearoa (SSPA), the national peak body for community-based social service providers, is usually an annual event. But due to the pandemic, this week’s Conference is the first in two years.

Dr Claire Achmad, SSPA’s Chief Executive Officer says that the chance for kaimahi from around the motu to hui together at Whakamanawa – albeit virtually, a sign of the times we are in – is important, and presents a special moment.

“The past two years haven’t been easy for our community-based social services workers. They’ve been at the very front lines of the pandemic, helping families and whānau in multiple ways. Sometimes, they’ve been the difference between life and death for people who haven’t had much other support”, Dr Achmad says.

Dr Achmad says that it is important that a national event for this group of essential workers is going ahead. This is given that these are the carers who have looked after and walked alongside children, rangatahi, families and whānau during the pandemic, but it is not always clear who is caring for the carers themselves, so they can continue to be strong in their work.

“The reality is that pre-Covid, our community-based social services were under significant strain – helping families and whānau through the toughest situations like poverty, family violence, mental health and addiction issues, housing insecurity and more. Despite this, our community-based social service providers have stepped up to do incredible things during the pandemic. Their mahi is continuing in all corners of the motu right now, having an intergenerational impact, every day. This is in the face of continued workforce pressures, a large pay equity gap, and unrelenting needs in our communities.

So that’s why Whakamanawa 2022 is important, because it’s a space that brings this community of kaimahi together, acknolwedging them and creating a space for them to continue to learn and be rejuvenated, too. We want to see them supported in their wellbeing as social service workers, and equipped with the latest relevant information, so they can continue to be as effective as possible in their mahi with whānau”, Dr Achmad says.

She points to the significant change underway across Aotearoa’s social sector, and emphasises that decisions made now will have intergenerational effects too.

“We have things like Te Aorerekura – the National Strategy to Eliminate Family and Sexual Violence, the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State Care, and plans to transform the Oranga Tamariki System – all of these are going to mean changes for our broader social sector and communities. These changes also form a focus during this year’s Conference. Whakamanawa 2022 provides a platform for social service and social sector kaimahi to connect, discuss and plan for the future, collectively. The pressing challenges we have in our country around child wellbeing, family poverty, mental health, racism and inclusion require action from all of us”, Dr Achmad says.

Whakamanawa 2022 – The National Social Services Conference, is running in the mornings across 04-06 April, with hundreds of social services workers set to attend the virtual event. Day 1 focuses on the theme of ‘Staying Grounded’; Day 2 focuses on ‘Challenging Our Thinking’; and the final focuses on ‘Future Directions’. The Conference programme includes keynote kaikōrero including Minister Kelvin Davis, Minister Carmel Sepuloni, Matt Brown (She Is Not Your Rehab), Chappie Te Kani (Oranga Tamariki), Māhera Maihi (Mā Te Huruhuru Charitable Trust) and Louise Marra (Unity House). Panel discussions will feature young social service leaders from throughout Aotearoa, as well as a future-focused panel discussion with eminent leaders including Judge Frances Eivers, Children’s Commissioner. In a commitment to strengthening the wellbeing and practice of social service workers, the Conference includes a range of workshops and wellbeing breaks hosted by a range of practitioners.

To find out more about Whakamanawa 2022, including to view the full Conference Programme and Guide, visit https://whakamanawa2022.my.canva.site/home

