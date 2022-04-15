Appeal For Information Following Christchurch Crash

Police are seeking information from the public following a crash between a car and a cyclist at the intersection of Peer Street and Yaldhurst Road, Sockburn, shortly after midnight on 10 April.

The driver of the car failed to stop to check on the cyclist.

The cyclist sustained serious injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any more information about the dark blue sedan that left the scene.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P050195719.

