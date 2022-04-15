Appeal For Information Following Christchurch Crash
Friday, 15 April 2022, 6:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking information from the public following
a crash between a car and a cyclist at the intersection of
Peer Street and Yaldhurst Road, Sockburn, shortly after
midnight on 10 April.
The driver of the car failed to
stop to check on the cyclist.
The cyclist sustained
serious injuries.
Police would like to hear from
anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any more
information about the dark blue sedan that left the
scene.
Anyone with information that may assist is
asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number
P050195719.
