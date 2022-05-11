Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 Update From The New Zealand Government: New Zealand's Border To Open Fully From July 31

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 7:25 pm
Press Release: COVID-19 All of Government Response Group

New Zealand’s international border will reopen to visa applications, including for visitors and students at 11.59pm on 31 July, two months earlier than planned, reconnecting families, businesses and migrant communities.

Airlines and cruise ship companies planning a return to New Zealand in the peak spring and summer seasons will have the certainty they need to plan as the maritime border will open to foreign-flagged vessels at 11.59pm on 31 July.

Key changes to visa dates

Today’s announcement also brought forward visa application opening dates for Pacific Island Forum countries, workers, visitors and international students.

· 16 May online visa applications open for Pacific Island Forum countries (excluding Australia)

· 4 July visa applications open for offshore work visas

· 31 July visa applications open for offshore visitor visas

· 31 July visa applications open for offshore student visas

When New Zealand's borders open | Unite against COVID-19 (covid19.govt.nz)

The new Green List

With New Zealand's borders reopening, a new Green List has been created to incentivise and attract high-skilled migrants. This will provide a new streamlined path to residency for those globally hard to fill roles. The list features 85 hard-to-fill roles including construction, engineering, trades, health workers and tech.

Find more information here.

Contact information

Call Healthline if you have symptoms 0800 358 5453

Need to talk? For mental health help, call or text 1737

Free helpline for businesses, offering advice and access to Government business support, HR and general business advice and access to online resources and webinars.

Call 0800 500 362 for North Island, or 0800 50 50 96 for South Island.

Report issues and people or businesses not following advice to COVID-19 Compliance Centre.

Get the latest information on our website or Facebook

