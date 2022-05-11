COVID-19 Update From The New Zealand Government: New Zealand's Border To Open Fully From July 31

New Zealand’s international border will reopen to visa applications, including for visitors and students at 11.59pm on 31 July, two months earlier than planned, reconnecting families, businesses and migrant communities.

Airlines and cruise ship companies planning a return to New Zealand in the peak spring and summer seasons will have the certainty they need to plan as the maritime border will open to foreign-flagged vessels at 11.59pm on 31 July.

Key changes to visa dates

Today’s announcement also brought forward visa application opening dates for Pacific Island Forum countries, workers, visitors and international students.

· 16 May online visa applications open for Pacific Island Forum countries (excluding Australia)

· 4 July visa applications open for offshore work visas

· 31 July visa applications open for offshore visitor visas

· 31 July visa applications open for offshore student visas

The new Green List

With New Zealand's borders reopening, a new Green List has been created to incentivise and attract high-skilled migrants. This will provide a new streamlined path to residency for those globally hard to fill roles. The list features 85 hard-to-fill roles including construction, engineering, trades, health workers and tech.

