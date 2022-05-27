Firearms Incident, Invercargill

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:

At about 10:20pm on Thursday emergency services received reports of a firearms incident at an address in Kapuka, Invercargill.

As a result the Armed Offenders Squad were deployed and a man was taken into custody shortly after.

One person received a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Southland Hospital where they are undergoing treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Police will remain at the address while a scene examination takes place.

A 34-year-old man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The offender and the victim are known to each other and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Enquiries into the matter remain ongoing.

© Scoop Media

