Firearms Incident, Invercargill
Friday, 27 May 2022, 11:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:
At about
10:20pm on Thursday emergency services received reports of a
firearms incident at an address in Kapuka,
Invercargill.
As a result the Armed Offenders Squad
were deployed and a man was taken into custody shortly
after.
One person received a gunshot wound to the leg
and was taken to Southland Hospital where they are
undergoing treatment for non-life threatening
injuries.
Police will remain at the address while a
scene examination takes place.
A 34-year-old man is
due to appear in Invercargill District Court today, charged
with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily
harm.
The offender and the victim are known to each
other and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to the
incident.
Enquiries into the matter remain
ongoing.
