Serious Crash, The Esplanade, Omokoroa - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a motorbike and a car at the intersection of The Esplanade and Omokoroa Road, Omokoroa.

The crash occurred about 2:50pm.

One person has been critically injured.

Traffic management will be put in place and the Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area or expect delays.

© Scoop Media

