Elder Abuse Hits Close To Home For Victims

Every working day, on average, Age Concern Auckland is handling two new cases of Elder Abuse in a problem which is becoming increasingly common.

CEO Kevin Lamb says the personal losses associated with abuse can be devastating and include the loss of independence, homes, lifesavings, health, dignity, and security.

He says it is even more concerning that the problem is radically under reported. Internationally it is understood only one in 14 of all abuse incidents are brought to the attention of an organisation or person who can help.

“Statistics show it is likely that one in ten older New Zealander is being subjected to some sort of abuse which could be financial, physical, psychological, sexual or a case of neglect. What is more alarming is that it usually involves a family member,” says Mr Lamb.

National Age Concern figures show of all reported cases of Elder Abuse:

83% of cases include psychological abuse

40% of cases involve financial abuse

84% of alleged abusers are family members

58% of the alleged abusers are adult children or grandchildren

Mr Lamb says there are many reasons older New Zealanders don’t tell anyone they are being abused. These reasons include:

They depend on the abuser for support

They have low self-confidence and self-esteem

They don’t want to make a fuss

They are afraid that if they complain the abuse will get worse

They are isolated, so that it is difficult for them to tell anyone

They do not know who to tell or how to get help

They have dementia or an illness prevents them from telling anyone

They blame themselves for the abuse

They are ashamed that the abuser is a family/whānau member

Age Concern Auckland provides a free, confidential, specialist Elder Abuse Response Service across Auckland. .Age Concern works with other agencies such as health services, needs assessment services, the police, and banks to ensure the best possible outcome for the older person/ kaumātua.

You can speak confidentially to one of the Elder Abuse Team at Age Concern Auckland by calling them on 09 820 0184.

Elder Abuse Awareness Week runs from 15-22 June 2022. For more information about Age Concern Auckland services and support visit www.ageconcernauckland.org.nz.

