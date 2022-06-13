Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Elder Abuse Hits Close To Home For Victims

Monday, 13 June 2022, 9:31 am
Press Release: Age Concern Auckland

Every working day, on average, Age Concern Auckland is handling two new cases of Elder Abuse in a problem which is becoming increasingly common.

CEO Kevin Lamb says the personal losses associated with abuse can be devastating and include the loss of independence, homes, lifesavings, health, dignity, and security.

He says it is even more concerning that the problem is radically under reported. Internationally it is understood only one in 14 of all abuse incidents are brought to the attention of an organisation or person who can help.

“Statistics show it is likely that one in ten older New Zealander is being subjected to some sort of abuse which could be financial, physical, psychological, sexual or a case of neglect. What is more alarming is that it usually involves a family member,” says Mr Lamb.

National Age Concern figures show of all reported cases of Elder Abuse:

  • 83% of cases include psychological abuse
  • 40% of cases involve financial abuse
  • 84% of alleged abusers are family members
  • 58% of the alleged abusers are adult children or grandchildren

Mr Lamb says there are many reasons older New Zealanders don’t tell anyone they are being abused. These reasons include:

  • They depend on the abuser for support
  • They have low self-confidence and self-esteem
  • They don’t want to make a fuss
  • They are afraid that if they complain the abuse will get worse
  • They are isolated, so that it is difficult for them to tell anyone
  • They do not know who to tell or how to get help
  • They have dementia or an illness prevents them from telling anyone
  • They blame themselves for the abuse
  • They are ashamed that the abuser is a family/whānau member

Age Concern Auckland provides a free, confidential, specialist Elder Abuse Response Service across Auckland. .Age Concern works with other agencies such as health services, needs assessment services, the police, and banks to ensure the best possible outcome for the older person/ kaumātua.

You can speak confidentially to one of the Elder Abuse Team at Age Concern Auckland by calling them on 09 820 0184.

Elder Abuse Awareness Week runs from 15-22 June 2022. For more information about Age Concern Auckland services and support visit www.ageconcernauckland.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Age Concern Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Sinai, Where It Suits Us To Waive International Treaties


Farmers are currently enjoying the highest prices and payouts in the history of this country. They will never be better placed to acknowledge that their wealth comes on the back of climate-changing emissions and causes serious amounts of water and soil pollution. Costs which everyone else is having to shoulder. That being so, the gist of this week’s He Waka Eke Noa, report – a working group joint effort...
More>>



 
 


Health: Government Takes Bowel Cancer Programme Nationwide
The Government’s lifesaving bowel-screening programme is now available across the whole country, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>


Government: Next Steps To Protect New Zealand’s Unique Biodiversity
The Government has announced its next steps to protect our native plants and wildlife from the threat of extinction, releasing a National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPS-IB) exposure draft and a draft implementation plan... More>>


Government: Welcomes Progress On Agricultural Climate Action
The Government has welcomed a report from the He Waka Eke Noa – Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership as a milestone in New Zealand tackling emissions across all sectors of its economy... More>>




Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 