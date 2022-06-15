Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Saving Democracy One App At A Time

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 6:37 am
Press Release: Craig Lord

Mayoral candidate Craig Lord wants to bring a new form of democracy directly to the residents of Auckland - utilising technology.

With so many upcoming vital decisions directly affecting the citizens of Auckland, Mr Lord says it is time to bring democracy kicking and screaming into the 21st Century.

“Currently, the Auckland Council system works with a feedback loop known as “Have Your Say” but this is a flawed process, says Mr Lord.

“It’s rigged to suit a predetermined outcome, which in itself is extremely undemocratic, and therefore it’s not suitable for our future requirements. We need a much more representative system, and we can do that with technology.”

Mr Lord wants to investigate an online voting system utilising websites and a mobile app, and believes it is the next step for instant democracy, returning the power back to the people.

“This shouldn’t be too hard to achieve, and nor should it be expensive to instigate. We create a simple voting system, make it tamperproof, and the result is immediate. For those without the ability to navigate mobile devices efficiently, we can create an option to log in via a web browser to vote. We could also expand the system by offering assistance at libraries, retirement villages, and other designated facilities.”

“The idea would be to have a digital system notifying registered and eligible users that a vital decision or major spend is on the table. They can then log in, read up and cast their vote. Yes or No. The decision-makers would have no choice but to listen as the results would be instant and transparent.”

“Granted, there are a handful of existing Councillors, Local Board members and non-elected bureaucrats who would be terrified at the idea of the public having this power at their disposal, but it’s overdue.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Craig Lord on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 