Marsden Students Part Of Official Reception For Samoan Prime Minister

Friday, 17 June 2022, 12:08 pm
Samuel Marsden Collegiate

Marsden students were honoured to meet visiting Samoan Prime Minister, and Marsden Old Girl, the Right Honourable Fiame Naomi Mata'afa during her first state visit to New Zealand this week.

Le Fesilafaiga was organised by Faasinomaga and Tupuaga (FATU), supported by the Family Centre, Samoan Advisory Council, Fagasa, Matagaluega Katoliko Samoa i Ueligitone, O le Fa’autaga, the Mafutaga Faifeau Samoa of Wellington and the Ministry for Pacific Peoples. The Marsden students joined with St Patrick’s College Wellington in the welcome chant written especially for Prime Minister Mata’afa as she arrived at the reception, which was attended by more than 500 people.

Later in the ceremony, Deputy Head Girl Eva Whitfield and student Tamari Peseta made a presentation on behalf of the school, speaking in both English and Samoan, to acknowledge their pride in the first Old Girl Prime Minister, who was herself Deputy Head Girl during her time at Marsden. ‘Fiame seemed genuinely touched to be presented her gift by Tamari and I on behalf of the school. As we walked towards her, I wondered if she was reflecting on where she came from and wondered what we may become ourselves. Especially as a Year 13 student, having such a strong-willed Pasifika woman to look up to is crucial.’ said Eva. ‘Knowing that a Samoan student from Marsden has now gone on to be the Prime Minister of Samoa is truly empowering and motivating. As a young Samoan woman myself, having the privilege of meeting the first female to become the Samoan Prime Minister was inspiring. She has set a great example for us all to strive toward and has paved the way for us to follow in her footsteps.’

Prime Minister Mata'afa attended Marsden from 1969–1975 and is one of the school’s honoured Hall of Fame Laureates in recognition of her public service to her people, particularly women and children in Samoa in promoting and advocating socio-economic and political equality.

Born into a family of political and ‘ethnic’ leaders, Fiame has used her traditional status, her education and political position to help bridge the gap between the traditional and modern way of life for Samoan people. She was the first female Cabinet Minister of Samoa and is currently one of the longest serving Members of Parliament.

For 15 years Fiame was the Minister of Education where she aimed to implement many of UNESCO’s Education for All (EFA) goals, working at all levels of education from early childhood education to mentoring and training young women in IT and business skills. In her role as Minister, she sat on many international boards including UNESCO, The World Meteorological Organization and the YWCA, as well as local organisations such as the Samoan National Council of Women and the Inailau Women’s Leadership Network. She was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2005.

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School has been providing quality independent education for more than 140 years. Marsden provides education for girls from Years 1 to 13 and is proud to offer Māori and Pasifika Scholarships to girls Years 7 to 13. marsden.school.nz

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


