Disability Providers Welcome Paula Tesoriero As Ministry Of Disabled People CEO

Disability providers have great hopes for the new Ministry of Disabled People and are encouraged by the appointment of Paula Tesoriero, says New Zealand Disability Support Network CEO Peter Reynolds.

“Ms Tesoriero did sterling work for the disabled community as the Disability Rights Commissioner and was an inspiration as a Paralympian”, said Mr Reynolds.

“NZDSN has great hopes for the new standalone Ministry for Disabled People, as does the rest of the disabled community. It is an opportunity for an agency to put disabled people first, rather than always being an afterthought. Having a dedicated agency with its own funding and a ‘nothing for us, without us’ approach opens up the potential for a brighter future for disabled people.

“Leadership will be crucial to achieving the Ministry’s potential and we believe that Ms Tesoriero has the capability to provide the vision and people-centred style needed.

“We look forward to working with Ms Tesoriero and her team to deliver better outcomes for disabled New Zealanders”, said Mr Reynolds.

