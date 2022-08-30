Disability Providers Welcome Paula Tesoriero As Ministry Of Disabled People CEO
Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 7:46 pm
Press Release: NZDSN
Disability providers have great hopes for the new
Ministry of Disabled People and are encouraged by the
appointment of Paula Tesoriero, says New Zealand Disability
Support Network CEO Peter Reynolds.
“Ms Tesoriero
did sterling work for the disabled community as the
Disability Rights Commissioner and was an inspiration as a
Paralympian”, said Mr Reynolds.
“NZDSN has great
hopes for the new standalone Ministry for Disabled People,
as does the rest of the disabled community. It is an
opportunity for an agency to put disabled people first,
rather than always being an afterthought. Having a dedicated
agency with its own funding and a ‘nothing for us, without
us’ approach opens up the potential for a brighter future
for disabled people.
“Leadership will be crucial to
achieving the Ministry’s potential and we believe that Ms
Tesoriero has the capability to provide the vision and
people-centred style needed.
“We look forward to
working with Ms Tesoriero and her team to deliver better
outcomes for disabled New Zealanders”, said Mr
Reynolds.
