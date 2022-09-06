Next Mayor Needs To Get Back To Basics To Get The City Moving

Business has spoken and the messages to the next mayor are clear: stop declaring war on motorists and get on with your main job of providing water, rubbish, roads, footpaths - not cycle lanes- and public transport that works for people to get the city moving, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Simon Bridges, releasing the latest survey results of members before he hosts a Mayoral debate on Friday morning.

“Business wants Council to get back to basics with 80% of respondents citing delivery of core services and infrastructure maintenance and planned investment, particularly in water and transport as most critical,” he said.

The survey gave vent to the business community’s frustration at perceived waste, with 73% of respondents calling out poor value for their rates, 70% citing out of control CCOs, especially Auckland Transport, and an agenda to ‘cripple’ Auckland drivers, and a need to overhaul Council structures, efficiencies, and direction.

Simon Bridges will facilitate a Mayoral debate jointly hosted by the Auckland Business Chamber and the Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand at the Cordis Hotel this Friday morning, at 8 am.

© Scoop Media

