Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Our Council Farewells Queen Elizabeth II

Friday, 9 September 2022, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

The flag at our Thames office is flying at half-mast today, as we join people and nations around the world to mourn the death, and honour the memory, of Queen Elizabeth II, following a 70-year reign spanning a period or remarkable social change.

“The Queen has been an enduring, guiding force for both our Commonwealth and the realms of the world, and we join the nations in mourning a remarkable woman,” says our Mayor Sandra Goudie. “On behalf of our district we pass on our regard and condolences.”

As head of state of New Zealand, the British monarch is the source of all executive legal authority in the country, but acts on the advice of the Government.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II visited our district in 1969 for the bicentenary of Captain James Cook. Mercury Bay has a monument to her visit underneath the trees, offering shade from the sun and a peaceful place to enjoy the area’s beauty.

Our Council offices and libraries throughout the district will have memorial books available to sign this afternoon, for those who would like to acknowledge Queen Elizabeth’s memory with a personal message.

The UK’s longest-serving monarch and the head of the Commonwealth died on Thursday 8 September (Friday 9 September NZST) at the age of 96, following a 70-year reign across a period of remarkable social change.

During her reign, the sovereign provided an enduring stability that spanned the post-war era of austerity, the transition from an Empire to a Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War and the UK’s entry – and exit – from the European Union.

Queen Elizabeth died peacefully on Thursday at Balmoral Castle, 40 miles west of Aberdeen, surrounded by her family.

Her son King Charles III said the death of his mother was a “moment of great sadness” for him and his family, adding: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother… I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

The New Zealand flag will be flown at half-mast from the announcement of the death up to and including the day of the funeral, except on Proclamation Day – the day the new Sovereign is announced officially, when flags are to be flown from the top of the mast.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Queen Elizabeth II: PM Mourns Death


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed New Zealanders’ deep sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, describing Her Majesty as a monarch with an unwavering sense of duty. “I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family...
More>>

ALSO:




 
 

Treasury: Housing Affordability In Aotearoa New Zealand: The Importance Of Urban Land Supply, Interest Rates, And Tax
Dominick Stephens, Deputy Secretary and Chief Economic Adviser at the Treasury, spoke this morning at the Economic Policy Centre Workshop on Housing Affordability hosted by the University of Auckland Business School... More>>


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 