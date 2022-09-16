Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Next Generation Technology For New Masterton Building Consent Process

Friday, 16 September 2022, 5:32 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Masterton District Council is moving to a new online building consent application and processing system from today (16 September).

The new system, Objective Build, is the next generation of regulatory software, and will replace the current Simpli system.

All consents in the Simpli system for which Code Compliance Certificates have yet to be issued will be automatically transferred to Objective Build, with customers advised by email, and asked to register for the first time.

Objective Build will provide customers with updated tracking of consent status – including automated email updates of inspections, and action required. Updates will be available to all those associated with a consent, including builders and property owners.

The Council’s Manager Regulatory Services Steven May said there would be considerable benefits from embracing the new system.

“Objective Build is part of the new generation of regulatory software and I am confident it will lead to a more streamlined process for our customers,” he said.

