Pōwhiri For New Bay Of Plenty District Commander Tim Anderson

The Bay of Plenty District welcomes new District Commander, Superintendent

Tim Anderson - Te Atihaunui-a-Paparangi, in a pōwhiri to be held at

Hungahungatoroa Marae on Friday at 11am.

Superintendent Anderson has been working in the district as commander since

June, but was confirmed in the role just recently. He has previously worked

in the Bay of Plenty area during his career. He joined police in 1994 and has

held a range of uniform roles but is widely known for his investigative

experience.

He became a Detective Superintendent in 2015 and was promoted to National

Manager of the Crime Group in 2016.

Since 2019, he has been a territorial Detective Superintendent, having

oversight of serious and complex investigations.

In 2020, he took on the role of leading Police’s response to the Royal

Commission of Inquiry into the March 15th, 2019, attacks on Christchurch

masjidain.

Media are invited to attend the pōwhiri:

Time: 11am

Date: Friday 30 September

Place: Hungahungatoroa (Whakahinga) marae 29A Hungahungatoroa Road

Matapihi, Tauranga.

Please arrive at 10.30am, and RSVP your attendance asap to:

media@police.govt.nz

