Pōwhiri For New Bay Of Plenty District Commander Tim Anderson
The Bay of Plenty District welcomes new District
Commander, Superintendent
Tim Anderson - Te Atihaunui-a-Paparangi, in a pōwhiri to be held at
Hungahungatoroa Marae on Friday at 11am.
Superintendent Anderson has been working in the
district as commander since
June, but was confirmed in the role just recently. He has previously worked
in the Bay of Plenty area during his career. He joined police in 1994 and has
held a range of uniform roles but is widely known for his investigative
experience.
He became a
Detective Superintendent in 2015 and was promoted to
National
Manager of the Crime Group in 2016.
Since
2019, he has been a territorial Detective Superintendent,
having
oversight of serious and complex investigations.
In 2020, he took on the role of
leading Police’s response to the Royal
Commission of Inquiry into the March 15th, 2019, attacks on Christchurch
masjidain.
Media are invited to attend the pōwhiri:
Time: 11am
Date: Friday 30 September
Place: Hungahungatoroa (Whakahinga) marae
29A Hungahungatoroa Road
Matapihi, Tauranga.
Please
arrive at 10.30am, and RSVP your attendance asap to:
media@police.govt.nz