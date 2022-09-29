Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A New Vision For Pou Tu O Te Rangi And Harding Park

Thursday, 29 September 2022, 11:11 am
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

A new vision for Pou Tu o Te Rangi and Harding Park was confirmed this week, with the updated Reserve Management Plan adopted by Kaipara District Council.

The new Plan sets out an overarching vision for the park, recognising it’s cultural and historical significance and provides a guide to the future management and development of the park.

Some short-term developments include, new picnic tables and seating, security improvements, a water receptacle at the cemetery gate and removal of unnecessary fences.

In the long term, restoring the Pā site with the construction of a replica whare, palisades and other structures, better connectivity around the park, removal and management of pest plants, and a children’s playground are some of the actions planned.

The Plan also formalises some of what has already happened. It recognises the popular new bike park and looks forward to further planting of areas recently cleared of scrub and weeds.

The Plan has been developed by Kaipara District Council and Te Uri o Hau as co-governors of the park. The park includes three reserves: Pou Tu o Te Rangi, Harding Park, and Old Mt Wesley Cemetery and Harding Family Cemetery. Both Harding Park and the cemeteries are administered by Council, and Pou Tu o Te Rangi Historic Reserve (the Pā), by Te Uri o Hau. Despite different ownership, Council and Te Uri o Hau elected to work in partnership to administer the reserves as one park.

The public was invited to give written and verbal feedback on a draft Plan earlier this year. Thirty-nine submissions were received, and these influenced the additions of a children’s playground, signage improvements, changes to the proposal around road layout, an investigation into improving stormwater management, and improvements to a section of the Historic River Walk.

Read the Pou Tu o Te Rangi, Harding Park, and Old Mount Wesley Cemetery Reserve Management Plan at kaipara.govt.nz

The vision for Pou Tu o Te Rangi and Harding Park

Ko Pou Tu o Te Rangi me Harding Park ētahi wāhi hirahira, harikoa, wāhi mīharo ki te ako ki ngā mea taiao me ngā taonga tuku iho mō te Hapori whānui me ngā manuhiri.

Puta noa i te wāhi nei, ka kite i nga pūrākau e korero ana mō ngā momo ahurei o te whenua, te hapori ano hoki; mai ngā wā i mua, ki ēnei rā, puta noa.

He wāhi ēnei ka tohaina e hora nei ma te marea hei papa rēhia, pureitanga, hari me te ako.

Pou Tu o Te Rangi and Harding Park will be an important enjoyable learning environment rich in natural and cultural heritage for both local community and visitors.

Throughout the site stories will be expressed hinting at the unique qualities of this place and this community; past, present and future.

Pou Tu o Te Rangi and Harding Park will be a shared public place for recreation, events, fun and learning.

