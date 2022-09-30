Consultation Confirmed For West Kaipara Speed Limits

You can soon give your feedback on proposed speed limits changes to Poutō Peninsula and West Coast roads.

Council has approved a speed limit review consultation for the Poutō Peninsula – West Coast catchment areas. The consultation will run from Friday 28 October until Monday 5 December 2022.

A Statement of Proposal, along with detailed technical review information, will be made available for feedback during the consultation. We will provide more information about engagements and how to give your feedback before consultation opens.

As part of the Governments' Road to Zero National Road Safety Strategy, we are required to review speed limits in the Kaipara District.

We are doing this in a staged process, focusing on areas where the evidence indicates that changing the speed limit will have the greatest impact on reducing fatal and serious harm crashes and improving overall road safety.

Poutō Peninsula and West Coast catchment areas include the townships and coastal settlements of:

Aranga

Aratapu

Baylys Beach

Glinks Gully

Kai Iwi Lakes

Kelly’s Bay

Omamari

Te Kopuru

