Consultation Confirmed For West Kaipara Speed Limits
Friday, 30 September 2022, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council
You can soon give your feedback on proposed speed limits
changes to Poutō Peninsula and West Coast
roads.
Council has approved a speed limit review
consultation for the Poutō Peninsula – West Coast
catchment areas. The consultation will run from Friday 28
October until Monday 5 December 2022.
A Statement of
Proposal, along with detailed technical review information,
will be made available for feedback during the consultation.
We will provide more information about engagements and how
to give your feedback before consultation opens.
As
part of the Governments' Road to Zero National Road
Safety Strategy, we are required to review speed limits in
the Kaipara District.
We are doing this in a staged
process, focusing on areas where the evidence indicates that
changing the speed limit will have the greatest impact on
reducing fatal and serious harm crashes and improving
overall road safety.
Poutō Peninsula and West Coast
catchment areas include the townships and coastal
settlements
of:
- Aranga
- Aratapu
- Baylys
Beach
- Glinks Gully
- Kai Iwi
Lakes
- Kelly’s Bay
- Omamari
- Te
Kopuru
