Over 1000 Gamers Will Flock To Wellycon, New Zealand Biggest, Fun, Friendly Board Game Convention This Labour Weekend

Wellycon, New Zealand’s largest annual international board game convention, will once again take place at the Indian Cultural Centre in Kilbirnie Wellington this Labour weekend, 22-23 October 2022. Over 1000 board gamers of all ages will be welcomed for a weekend full of hundreds of games and plenty of fun. The popular board game “Everdell” serves as our theme this year and is reflected in the artwork of the event.

The Play-to-win section will return to Wellycon with over a hundred high quality games from international publishers and designers to trial by attendees for a chance to win a copy. Attendees will also have the chance to trial games in the development phase and meet the game designers at the Prototype event as well. Wellycon is a chance to meet your board game heroes and preview new games. People new to board games can spend time at the Learn to Play section and explore this fun new hobby.

“The thing I like about Wellycon is the sense of joy when I stop and look around. Everyone is having fun with people they may never have met before, learning something new and relaxing in the welcoming community-feel of the place. It kind of doesn't matter where we are, the community is what makes Wellycon Wellycon.” says Ceedee Doyle, Wellycon chair. To illustrate that community focus, Wellycon has introduced Community Tickets available to organisations or people in need. In addition to tickets Wellycon has set aside, other players have the chance to buy a community ticket as a pay-it-forward act of kindness. “We’ve seen incredible generosity and now have quite a few free community tickets to give away!” says new committee member Rowan Winters.

Doors open at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday, 22-23 October 2022. Early-bird tickets are only available at www.wellycon.org.nz until Friday 14 October 2022.

