Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Over 1000 Gamers Will Flock To Wellycon, New Zealand Biggest, Fun, Friendly Board Game Convention This Labour Weekend

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 6:31 pm
Press Release: Wellycon

Wellycon, New Zealand’s largest annual international board game convention, will once again take place at the Indian Cultural Centre in Kilbirnie Wellington this Labour weekend, 22-23 October 2022. Over 1000 board gamers of all ages will be welcomed for a weekend full of hundreds of games and plenty of fun. The popular board game “Everdell” serves as our theme this year and is reflected in the artwork of the event.

The Play-to-win section will return to Wellycon with over a hundred high quality games from international publishers and designers to trial by attendees for a chance to win a copy. Attendees will also have the chance to trial games in the development phase and meet the game designers at the Prototype event as well. Wellycon is a chance to meet your board game heroes and preview new games. People new to board games can spend time at the Learn to Play section and explore this fun new hobby.

“The thing I like about Wellycon is the sense of joy when I stop and look around. Everyone is having fun with people they may never have met before, learning something new and relaxing in the welcoming community-feel of the place. It kind of doesn't matter where we are, the community is what makes Wellycon Wellycon.” says Ceedee Doyle, Wellycon chair. To illustrate that community focus, Wellycon has introduced Community Tickets available to organisations or people in need. In addition to tickets Wellycon has set aside, other players have the chance to buy a community ticket as a pay-it-forward act of kindness. “We’ve seen incredible generosity and now have quite a few free community tickets to give away!” says new committee member Rowan Winters.

Doors open at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday, 22-23 October 2022. Early-bird tickets are only available at www.wellycon.org.nz until Friday 14 October 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellycon on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Student Debt, Policy Turns And The Beths


It is an old point to make… But boomers did get a pretty good deal out of their free education and plentiful unionised vacation jobs. Then they got into power and cut taxes on their own incomes, thus going a long way to denying the same privileges to subsequent generations. And yet some of them continue to complain about feeling disrespected, and unloved. Recriminations aside, student debt has become something of a millstone around the necks of anyone not blessed with parents wealthy enough to help pay their way through university…
More>>



 
 

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>


Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 