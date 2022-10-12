Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Incoming Mayor Wayne Brown: Meetings With Councillors On Priorities Continue

Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 6:34 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Incoming Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has continued his one-on-one meetings with re-elected councillors and councillors-elect today.

Seven meetings of approximately one hour each were held today, with John Watson*, Sharon Stewart, Mike Lee, Angela Dalton, Desley Simpson, Alf Filipaina and Daniel Newman.

This follows Mr Brown’s meetings yesterday with Greg Sayers, Wayne Walker, Chris Darby, Shane Henderson, Richard Hills and Christine Fletcher.

Mr Brown will meet tomorrow with Andy Baker, Maurice Williamson, Ken Turner and David Taipari and Tau Henare of the Independent Māori Statutory Board.

Meetings with Lotu Fuli and Josephine Bartley will be held early next week, and will be scheduled with the ultimate winners of the close contests in Albert-Eden-Puketapapa and Whau.

“Mr Brown continues to be very impressed with the calibre and insights of all the members of the new governing body he has met so far, and wants to ensure they all have meaningful and challenging roles, with real decision-making powers and associated accountabilities,” a spokesperson said.

Next week, Mr Brown plans to set out priorities for key Council-Controlled Organisations (CCOs), building on his campaign promises, the feedback he received at over 300 campaign events, and the views of the incoming governing body and Independent Māori Statutory Board.

* CORRECTION: Yesterday’s update mistakenly reported that Mr Brown had met with John Watson yesterday as had been planned. This meeting had to be re-scheduled and was held today.

