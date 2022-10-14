Final Results Confirm Eight New Councillors For Environment Canterbury Council

Final election results confirm the new Environment Canterbury Council will have an even split of new and returning councillors.

The results released today (Friday 14 October) reveal there will be eight new councillors on the Council along with eight returning councillors.

Incumbent councillors have been returned in two constituencies while two have completely new representation. The remainder have a mix of returning and new councillors.



First time Environment Canterbury councillors are: Greg Byrnes, Joe Davies, Paul Dietsche, David East, Tutehounuku “Nuk” Korako, Genevieve Robinson, Deon Swiggs, and Nick Ward.



Councillors and constituencies:

North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke: Claire McKay and Grant Edge

Christchurch North East/Ōrei: David East and Joe Davies

Christchurch Central/Ōhoko: Greg Byrnes and Genevieve Robinson

Christchurch West/Ōpuna: Craig Pauling and Deon Swiggs

Christchurch South/Ōwhanga: Vicky Southworth and Paul Dietsche

Mid-Canterbury/Ōpākihi: Ian Mackenzie and John Sunckell

South Canterbury/Ōtuhituhi: Nick Ward and Peter Scott.



Iaean Cranwell (Kāti Irakehu, Kāti Kurī, Kāti Makō) returns as a councillor after holding that role from 2016-2019 then serving as Tumu Taiao from October 2020. He and former National MP Tutehounuku “Nuk” Korako (Ngāi Tūāhuriri, Ngāti Wheke) were selected as Ngāi Tahu councillors by the 10 Papatipu Rūnanga in accordance with the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Act 2022.

Five councillors from the 2019-2022 term chose not to stand and two were unsuccessful in seeking re-election.

Full Canterbury Regional Council results are on our elections page.

All councillors' terms take effect from tomorrow (Saturday 15 October) with the first meeting of the new Council on Thursday 27 October when all 16 councillors will be sworn in and decide on a chair.

© Scoop Media