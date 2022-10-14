Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Final Results Confirm Eight New Councillors For Environment Canterbury Council

Friday, 14 October 2022, 6:22 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Final election results confirm the new Environment Canterbury Council will have an even split of new and returning councillors.

The results released today (Friday 14 October) reveal there will be eight new councillors on the Council along with eight returning councillors.

Incumbent councillors have been returned in two constituencies while two have completely new representation. The remainder have a mix of returning and new councillors. 
 

First time Environment Canterbury councillors are: Greg Byrnes, Joe Davies, Paul Dietsche, David East, Tutehounuku “Nuk” Korako, Genevieve Robinson, Deon Swiggs, and Nick Ward.


Councillors and constituencies:

  • North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke: Claire McKay and Grant Edge
  • Christchurch North East/Ōrei: David East and Joe Davies
  • Christchurch Central/Ōhoko: Greg Byrnes and Genevieve Robinson
  • Christchurch West/Ōpuna: Craig Pauling and Deon Swiggs
  • Christchurch South/Ōwhanga: Vicky Southworth and Paul Dietsche
  • Mid-Canterbury/Ōpākihi: Ian Mackenzie and John Sunckell
  • South Canterbury/Ōtuhituhi: Nick Ward and Peter Scott.


Iaean Cranwell (Kāti Irakehu, Kāti Kurī, Kāti Makō) returns as a councillor after holding that role from 2016-2019 then serving as Tumu Taiao from October 2020. He and former National MP Tutehounuku “Nuk” Korako (Ngāi Tūāhuriri, Ngāti Wheke) were selected as Ngāi Tahu councillors by the 10 Papatipu Rūnanga in accordance with the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Act 2022.

Five councillors from the 2019-2022 term chose not to stand and two were unsuccessful in seeking re-election.

Full Canterbury Regional Council results are on our elections page.

All councillors' terms take effect from tomorrow (Saturday 15 October) with the first meeting of the new Council on Thursday 27 October when all 16 councillors will be sworn in and decide on a chair.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>



Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 