Official Results For Kaipara’s Local Elections

14 October

The official results for Kaipara District’s local government elections are now available.

A swearing in ceremony for Kaipara's new council will take place at 1pm on Wednesday 26 October at the Lighthouse Function Centre, Pou Tu o Te Rangi Harding Park.

Official results for Kaipara District Council elections are:

Mayor

Name Affiliation Status JEPSON, Craig Eldon Elected JOYCE-PAKI, Karen Excluded NAYYAR, Ash Excluded DEL LA VARIS-WOODCOCK, Victoria Excluded WALKER, Gordon Excluded NATHAN, Brenden Excluded

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward

Name Affiliation Status LARSEN, Jonathan Graeme Independent Elected WILLIAMS, Rachael Elected HOWARD, Mike Independent Elected SANSOM, Misty Excluded FERGUSON, Mike Excluded EMSLEY, Dennis Excluded TSCHIRKY, Martina Excluded

Otamatea General Ward

Name Affiliation Status VINCENT, Mark Gregory Elected MANDERSON, Ron Elected SELLARS, Chris Worzel Excluded ALLOTT, Graham Excluded

Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward

Name Affiliation Status PANIORA, Pera Elected NATHAN, Brenden Excluded HOLYOAKE, Henry Anthony Excluded TOAUTU, Paturiri Excluded JOHNSON, Phillip Excluded

Wairoa General Ward

Name Affiliation Status LAMBETH, Gordon Elected NAYYAR, Ash Elected WILSON-COLLINS, Eryn Elected JOYCE-PAKI, Karen Excluded ANCRUM, Mark Independent Excluded MELVILLE, Alec Excluded NATHAN, Joesephine Excluded TANE, Jay Excluded

You can read the Declaration of results of election for the Kaipara District Council 2022 Elections at kaipara.govt.nz/local-elections

