Official Results For Kaipara’s Local Elections
14 October
The official results for Kaipara District’s local government elections are now available.
A swearing in ceremony for Kaipara's new council will take place at 1pm on Wednesday 26 October at the Lighthouse Function Centre, Pou Tu o Te Rangi Harding Park.
Official results for Kaipara District Council elections are:
Mayor
|Name
|Affiliation
|Status
|JEPSON, Craig Eldon
|Elected
|JOYCE-PAKI, Karen
|Excluded
|NAYYAR, Ash
|Excluded
|DEL LA VARIS-WOODCOCK, Victoria
|Excluded
|WALKER, Gordon
|Excluded
|NATHAN, Brenden
|Excluded
Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward
|Name
|Affiliation
|Status
|LARSEN, Jonathan Graeme
|Independent
|Elected
|WILLIAMS, Rachael
|Elected
|HOWARD, Mike
|Independent
|Elected
|SANSOM, Misty
|Excluded
|FERGUSON, Mike
|Excluded
|EMSLEY, Dennis
|Excluded
|TSCHIRKY, Martina
|Excluded
Otamatea General Ward
|Name
|Affiliation
|Status
|VINCENT, Mark Gregory
|Elected
|MANDERSON, Ron
|Elected
|SELLARS, Chris Worzel
|Excluded
|ALLOTT, Graham
|Excluded
Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward
|Name
|Affiliation
|Status
|PANIORA, Pera
|Elected
|NATHAN, Brenden
|Excluded
|HOLYOAKE, Henry Anthony
|Excluded
|TOAUTU, Paturiri
|Excluded
|JOHNSON, Phillip
|Excluded
Wairoa General Ward
|Name
|Affiliation
|Status
|LAMBETH, Gordon
|Elected
|NAYYAR, Ash
|Elected
|WILSON-COLLINS, Eryn
|Elected
|JOYCE-PAKI, Karen
|Excluded
|ANCRUM, Mark
|Independent
|Excluded
|MELVILLE, Alec
|Excluded
|NATHAN, Joesephine
|Excluded
|TANE, Jay
|Excluded
You can read the Declaration of results of election for the Kaipara District Council 2022 Elections at kaipara.govt.nz/local-elections