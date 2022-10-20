Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Preparations Begin For Hamilton West By-election

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 1:57 pm
Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission is preparing for a by-election in the Hamilton West electorate on Saturday 10 December.

‘Voters in Hamilton West will be choosing a new local member of Parliament following the resignation of the MP for the electorate,’ says Anusha Guler, Deputy Chief Executive Operations.

‘If you live in the Hamilton West electorate, make sure you are enrolled and ready to vote in the by-election.’

The Hamilton West electorate comprises the Hamilton city suburbs west of the Waikato River including Melville, Frankton, Nawton, Pukete, and Te Rapa. It also includes Woodridge and parts of Flagstaff, which are east of the Waikato River.

‘Only those who are enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate are eligible to vote in the by-election. As in any by-election, people have one vote for their electorate MP. There is no party vote,’ says Anusha Guler.

Overseas voting will start on Wednesday 23 November and advance voting will start on Monday 28 November. On election day, Saturday 10 December, voting places will be open from 9am to 7pm.

People can check if they are enrolled, and the electorate they live in, at vote.nz. They can enrol or update their details online using their New Zealand driver licence, New Zealand passport or RealMe verified identity. Or they can call 0800 36 76 56 and ask for an enrolment form to be sent to them.

A timetable for the Hamilton West by-election is set out below.

HAMILTON WEST BY-ELECTION TIMETABLE
Thursday 20 OctoberHamilton West electorate by-election dates formally announced
Thursday 20 OctoberRegulated period for election expenses starts day after notice of vacancy published
Wednesday 2 November

Writ Day

Governor General issues writ directing the Electoral Commission to hold the Hamilton West by-election

Electoral Rolls close for printing

Voters enrolled after this date cast a special declaration vote

Tuesday 8 November, noonNominations close for candidates in the Hamilton West by-election
Wednesday 9 November, 4pm target

Hamilton West by-election candidates announced by the Electoral Commission

Ballot paper printing starts

Wednesday 23 NovemberOverseas voting starts
Monday 28 NovemberAdvance voting starts
Friday 9 December All political advertising ceases and election signs taken down by midnight
Last day for overseas voters to enrol
Saturday 10 December

Election day for Hamilton West by-election

Last day for voters in New Zealand to enrol

Voting places open from 9am to 7pm

Saturday 10 December

Preliminary Results progressively available from 7pm on www.electionresults.govt.nz. Targets for release are:

  • by 9pm results from 50% of voting places
  • by 10.30pm results from 95% of voting places

These are targets not guarantees

Wednesday 21 DecemberOfficial Results declared (including special declaration and overseas votes)
Monday 16 JanuaryDeadline for applications for judicial recount
Tuesday 17 JanuaryReturn of Writ by Electoral Commission naming successful candidate (presuming no recount)
Wednesday 12 AprilDeadline for Returns of Candidate Election Expenses and Donations to Electoral Commission

