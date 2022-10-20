Preparations Begin For Hamilton West By-election

The Electoral Commission is preparing for a by-election in the Hamilton West electorate on Saturday 10 December.

‘Voters in Hamilton West will be choosing a new local member of Parliament following the resignation of the MP for the electorate,’ says Anusha Guler, Deputy Chief Executive Operations.

‘If you live in the Hamilton West electorate, make sure you are enrolled and ready to vote in the by-election.’

The Hamilton West electorate comprises the Hamilton city suburbs west of the Waikato River including Melville, Frankton, Nawton, Pukete, and Te Rapa. It also includes Woodridge and parts of Flagstaff, which are east of the Waikato River.

‘Only those who are enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate are eligible to vote in the by-election. As in any by-election, people have one vote for their electorate MP. There is no party vote,’ says Anusha Guler.

Overseas voting will start on Wednesday 23 November and advance voting will start on Monday 28 November. On election day, Saturday 10 December, voting places will be open from 9am to 7pm.

People can check if they are enrolled, and the electorate they live in, at vote.nz. They can enrol or update their details online using their New Zealand driver licence, New Zealand passport or RealMe verified identity. Or they can call 0800 36 76 56 and ask for an enrolment form to be sent to them.

A timetable for the Hamilton West by-election is set out below.

HAMILTON WEST BY-ELECTION TIMETABLE Thursday 20 October Hamilton West electorate by-election dates formally announced Thursday 20 October Regulated period for election expenses starts day after notice of vacancy published Wednesday 2 November Writ Day Governor General issues writ directing the Electoral Commission to hold the Hamilton West by-election Electoral Rolls close for printing Voters enrolled after this date cast a special declaration vote Tuesday 8 November, noon Nominations close for candidates in the Hamilton West by-election Wednesday 9 November, 4pm target Hamilton West by-election candidates announced by the Electoral Commission Ballot paper printing starts Wednesday 23 November Overseas voting starts Monday 28 November Advance voting starts Friday 9 December All political advertising ceases and election signs taken down by midnight

Last day for overseas voters to enrol Saturday 10 December Election day for Hamilton West by-election Last day for voters in New Zealand to enrol Voting places open from 9am to 7pm Saturday 10 December Preliminary Results progressively available from 7pm on www.electionresults.govt.nz. Targets for release are: by 9pm results from 50% of voting places

by 10.30pm results from 95% of voting places These are targets not guarantees Wednesday 21 December Official Results declared (including special declaration and overseas votes) Monday 16 January Deadline for applications for judicial recount Tuesday 17 January Return of Writ by Electoral Commission naming successful candidate (presuming no recount) Wednesday 12 April Deadline for Returns of Candidate Election Expenses and Donations to Electoral Commission

