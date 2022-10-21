Serious crash, SH11/Paihia Rd, Opua - Northland



Police are responding to a serious crash on SH 11/Paihia Rd, at Opua in the Far North.

A car and a van have collided about a kilometre out of Opua, toward Paihia, leading to the closure of both north and southbound lanes.

One person has sustained serious injuries and is being treated at the scene.

Motorists heading to Paihia are advised to take SH1 at Kawakawa.

The Serious Crash Unit is on its way to the scene and a delay of at least two hours is expected.

