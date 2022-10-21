Serious crash, SH11/Paihia Rd, Opua - Northland
Friday, 21 October 2022, 9:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash on SH 11/Paihia
Rd, at Opua in the Far North.
A car and a van have
collided about a kilometre out of Opua, toward Paihia,
leading to the closure of both north and southbound
lanes.
One person has sustained serious injuries and
is being treated at the scene.
Motorists heading to
Paihia are advised to take SH1 at Kawakawa.
The
Serious Crash Unit is on its way to the scene and a delay of
at least two hours is expected.
