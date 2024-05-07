Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Union Movement To Launch New Three-year Project

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 2:02 pm
Press Release: NZCTU

What: NZCTU to announce new three-year union movement project
When: 6pm, 8 May 2024
Where: Te Ahumairangi Foyer, National Library, Corner Molesworth & Aitken St, Wellington

This Wednesday evening the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi will announce a coordinated fightback from the union movement against the Coalition Government.

An exciting new three-year project, Reimagining Aotearoa Together, will be launched. Led by the NZCTU, this project will bring together the union movement and progressive communities in Aotearoa to develop an inspiring alternative vision for the future of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The launch will set out the details of the project, and will feature speeches from NZCTU President, Richard Wagstaff, and a range of speakers from across the movement including workers and community leaders.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

