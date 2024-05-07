Union Movement To Launch New Three-year Project

What: NZCTU to announce new three-year union movement project

When: 6pm, 8 May 2024

Where: Te Ahumairangi Foyer, National Library, Corner Molesworth & Aitken St, Wellington

This Wednesday evening the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi will announce a coordinated fightback from the union movement against the Coalition Government.

An exciting new three-year project, Reimagining Aotearoa Together, will be launched. Led by the NZCTU, this project will bring together the union movement and progressive communities in Aotearoa to develop an inspiring alternative vision for the future of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The launch will set out the details of the project, and will feature speeches from NZCTU President, Richard Wagstaff, and a range of speakers from across the movement including workers and community leaders.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media