Governor-General Issues Writ For The Hamilton West By-election

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 7:10 am
Press Release: Electoral Commission

The next step in the preparations for the Hamilton West by-election has taken place today with the Governor-General issuing the writ for the by-election to be held.

The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro has given the Electoral Commission the formal direction and authority to conduct the by-election in the Hamilton West electorate on Saturday 10 December 2022.

The writ sets out the dates for candidate nominations, election day, and the last day for the return of the writ naming the successful candidate.

Nominations for candidates close at noon Tuesday 8 November. A full list of candidates is expected to be available by 4pm the next day, Wednesday 9 November, at vote.nz. More information about standing as a candidate in a by-election is also available on the website.

Today, Wednesday 2 November, also marks the close of the Hamilton West electoral roll for printing. Anyone enrolling or updating their details after today will cast a special vote. Eligible voters can enrol or update their details online at vote.nz/enrol or enrol and vote at a voting place when voting gets underway from Monday 28 November.

You can enrol and vote in the by-election if you are eligible to vote in New Zealand elections and you’ve lived in the Hamilton West electorate for more than one month.

The Hamilton West electorate comprises the Hamilton city suburbs west of the Waikato River including Melville, Frankton, Nawton, Pukete, and Te Rapa. It also includes Woodridge and parts of Flagstaff, which are east of the Waikato River.

Key dates for the Hamilton West by-election:

  • Tuesday 8 November candidate nominations close at noon, by-election candidates announced 4pm Wednesday 9 November
  • Wednesday 23 November overseas voting starts
  • Monday 28 November advance voting starts
  • Saturday 10 December election day, voting closes at 7pm. Preliminary results will be announced later that night.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



